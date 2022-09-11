Opinion/Letter: Carbon tax needed

I appreciated your news article on the climate bill just signed into law by President Biden (Climate bill "game changer" in boosting green energy).

The Inflation Reduction Act will result in deep reduction to U.S. carbon emissions. This is the key to fighting the process of climate change that is inflicting so much human suffering around the globe now through deadly heat waves and extreme rain flood events. I am immensely grateful to U.S. Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner of Virginia, and members of Congress Elaine Luria, Bobby Scott, Donald McEachin, Don Beyer, Gerry Connolly, Jennifer Wexton, and Abigail Spanberger, for this new law.

It was noted in the article that this first step is not big enough to solve the problem, and that other nations will now need to follow our lead to really make a difference. That's all true. But after 30 years of nothing, we finally did something. Let's learn from this that we are the masters of our fate on climate. If we want our grandchildren to have good lives, we need to drop partisanship and keep going with federal legislation.

A carbon tariff to force China and India to follow our lead would be a great next step, along with a carbon cashback like Canada now has, funded by a price on carbon. Using the power of the marketplace would strengthen the incentives in this new law.

Christopher Wiegard

Chester