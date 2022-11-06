Opinion/Letter: Candidates should offer solutions

While control of Congress can have real consequences, election campaigns currently avoid concrete proposals and favor exaggerated claims about one party’s likelihood to bring on socialism if one votes one way or fascism and the destruction of democracy if one votes the other. One might conclude that we are headed for disaster no matter which way we vote. No surprise too many choose not to vote at all.

Instead of relying on manipulative tactics from either side or retreating into apathy, I suggest voters take a look at the literature and websites of both candidates for the 5th District Congressional seat.

I confess my own bias made it difficult to see much merit in the messaging within Bob Good’s website. If one desires more rights for gun owners than say gun victims and believes the last election was “stolen,”, one may be tempted to vote for the incumbent Congressman Good.

Sadly, his vision for America, as expressed online, is light on actual proposals that might help people. The chief message of many Republicans this year is a horror of electing Democrats. Is that enough for you?

His opponent Josh Throneburg is not a scary person. He has been seen and heard listening with kindness to a number of actual citizens. Many of these citizens are Republicans and may disagree with his willingness to tackle issues like climate change, racial justice, healthcare, the right to choose, and many others. The ability to listen should be a requirement for public servants.

Does Bob Good have an interest in these issues or take the time to listen to citizens who may disagree with him? Or does he disparage them?

I like the idea of having a congressional representative who has demonstrated sincere interest and caring for the thoughts and concerns of all citizens, not just the ones who share his concerns.

I have met Josh Throneburg and found his compassion genuine. This seems an essential skill for any human being, especially a congressman.

Bill Davis

Palmyra