The executive board of the Democratic Committee in Fluvanna County would like to commend candidates R.D. Huffstetler, John Lesinski, Claire Russo and Cameron Webb for the outstanding primary campaign they conducted.
Each campaigner was polite, honest and open about the issues that face the 5th Congressional District. Each gave thoughtful and compelling answers to questions. Each was a good listener, both to each other and to the questions online.
This congressional campaign was a model for all campaigns. It is important that our candidates show respect for constituents and each other. It was a pleasure to attend virtual meetings with all four candidates.
The voting process is a very important part of our democracy. It is wonderful to see this process at its best.
Thank you all for your dedication!
Sandra J. Cook
Fluvanna County
