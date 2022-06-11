Opinion/Letter: Bring back school resource officers

Bring back school resource officers

In 2020, the Albemarle County School Board removed School Resource Officers (SROs) from county schools. As the General Assembly examines ways to enhance school safety, it’s time to reverse that decision.

SROs receive specialized training to ensure they are responsive to the needs of educational facilities and those they serve. SROs build partnerships to actively address potential criminal activity and are uniquely situated to respond to active threats. They are trained to identify high-risk individuals while protecting vulnerable students from criminal activity, including criminal gangs and human traffickers.

Enacted in 2017, HB 2282 required the Virginia Board of Education to adopt guidelines for identifying and preventing human trafficking in Virginia schools. According to 2019 guidelines issued pursuant to this law, “children at risk are not just high school students; studies show that the average age a child is trafficked into the commercial sex trade is between 11 and 14 years old.” The presence of SROs provides a crucial bulwark against human traffickers and other threats to Virginia’s children.

SROs are supported by Virginia students and school officials. A majority of 106,000 9th-12th graders responding to a 2020 Virginia survey indicated that SROs made them feel safe. Of 15,707 school employees surveyed, “85 percent somewhat to strongly agreed that SROs make them feel safer at school and 90 percent somewhat to strongly agreed that SROs make a positive contribution to the school.” A 2020 Albemarle survey found that 57 percent of students felt SROs kept schools safe.

Albemarle students, parents, and teachers deserve SROs back in County schools.

Robert Tracci

Faber