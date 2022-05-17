Opinion/Letter: Bring back child tax credit

Bring back tax credit

This tax season, many Virginia families are faced with the fact that life is getting harder to afford without the expanded Child Tax Credit (CTC).

Through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, Congress broadened the CTC to include all families with low incomes and allowed the credit to be received through monthly, fully refundable payments. Nationally, the CTC dramatically reduced child poverty. In Virginia, with a total of $388.1 million going to families every month, the payments reached 1.56 million children. Most of these families spent the CTC on food, rent, and clothing.

But these payments no longer exist. Some lawmakers stopped an extension of the CTC payments at the end of last year. Thousands of Virginia families immediately lost income while inflation continued to increase. This loss of payments means an increase in poverty levels back to what was seen before the CTC was expanded. For a 5th Congressional District perspective, 17.7% of children in the 5th District were already living under the poverty level, according to the most recent 2020 census figures.

To offset the impact of rising inflation costs, the CTC should be extended by Congress with full refundability and monthly payments. In Virginia alone, the $388.1 million that families received was estimated to generate $485.1 million in spending in local economies monthly. Not extending the CTC is not only a reflection of our nation’s moral commitment to children, but also a decision that withholds billions of crucial dollars from our economy. I call on our members of Congress, including Bob Good and his fellow Virginia representatives, to extend the CTC with permanent full refundability and resume the monthly payments immediately.

Susan Schultz

Keene