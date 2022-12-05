 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Opinion/Letter: Bono's capitalist embrace may hurt

  • 0

In response to Bono's notion that capitalism can help the environment: 

Capitalism is a devil's bargain. Wealth now, destruction later. Bona is correct, redistribution of wealth does not solve all the problems. However, it does allow people to have a basic need met for a time. China's "miracle" of bringing millions into the middle class is wonderful for them, but a disaster for the environment. His solution of more capitalism might result in an innovative solution. So far, it has only created more carbon emissions.

George Davis

Charlottesville

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert