Opinion/Letter: Bono's capitalist embrace may hurt

In response to Bono's notion that capitalism can help the environment:
Capitalism is a devil's bargain. Wealth now, destruction later. Bona is correct, redistribution of wealth does not solve all the problems. However, it does allow people to have a basic need met for a time. China's "miracle" of bringing millions into the middle class is wonderful for them, but a disaster for the environment. His solution of more capitalism might result in an innovative solution. So far, it has only created more carbon emissions.
George Davis
Charlottesville