Opinion/Letter: Biden's accomplishments rival FDR's

In my opinion, President Biden has accomplished more in his first two years in office than any American president other than Franklin Roosevelt, including:

• Passed a $1.9 million COVID relief bill at a time the economy was in dire straits from the pandemic and millions of people were out of work.

• Passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill to repair and replace substandard bridges, highways, rail systems and airports and to expand broadband throughout the country.

• Passed the Inflation Reduction Act which, among other things, allows Medicare to negotiate drug prices for the first time, caps seniors’ out of pocket spending for prescription drugs at $2000 per year and takes aggressive actions to combat climate change.

• Improved health care for veterans.

• Added more than ten million jobs and achieved one of the lowest unemployment rates in the history of the country.

• Added almost 700,000 new manufacturing jobs.

• Reduced the federal deficit this year by $1.4 trillion.

• Passed the CHIPS and Science Act to assure the country will have the capacity to manufacture computer chips rather than rely on foreign manufacturers.

• Achieved a record high degree of diversity in his appointments, including the first the first female Vice President and the first black female Supreme Court justice.

The foregoing was accomplished with little or no support from Republican legislators. Unfortunately, Republicans have failed to even describe policies or programs for dealing with our country’s challenges.

Dennis Rooker

Albemarle County