Opinion/Letter: Beware non-native plants

Beware non-native plants

I would like to thank readers who have disagreed with the Aug. 24 op-ed, “Non-Native Trees May Help the Environment” Marlene Condon. Yes, there are many beautiful non-native (aka alien) plants common to Virginia—such as the Chinese paulownia, or princess tree, that she cites, as well as crape myrtle, mimosa, and butterfly bush. And yes, pollinators do nectar on them and birds may eat their seeds—especially given the disappearance of the native insects those birds would prefer to eat. However, almost no insects or pollinator larvae—such as caterpillars, spiders, beetles, and many types of fly—that in turn feed birds, frogs, bats, etc.—can feed on them. University of Delaware entomologist Doug Tallamy’s groundbreaking 2007/2009 book, “Bringing Nature Home,” shows that the movement to plant natives is not based on dogma, but fact. Tallamy provides extensive research evidence to prove that over 90% of native insects are specialists, who can and will eat only specific native host plants. Since I began planting a variety of native trees, shrubs, and flowers in my yard, my population of bees, butterflies, moths, lightening bugs, dragonflies, grasshoppers, etc. has increased dramatically. As other letter writers have pointed out, invasives—a subset of aliens defined by the Virginia Department of Forestry as “a non-native plant or animal species whose presence does or is likely to alter the ecosystem or cause economic or environmental harm,” crowd out native plants and, over time, starve native wildlife. “Some examples of common invasive species found in Virginia are tree-of-heaven, mimosa, chinaberry, Japanese honeysuckle, oriental bittersweet, autumn olive, kudzu, Japanese stiltgrass, and multiflora rose,” and yes, paulownia.