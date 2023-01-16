Opinion/Letter: Beware heron predator

A warning to all Charlottesville and Albemarle County fish pond owners: There is a huge Great Blue Heron fishing in local koi ponds. This huge bird nearly cleaned out my neighbor’s koi pond in one day. The pond is now protecting the remaining few koi with a screen over the top that is anchored into the ground.

I have a feeling that this huge avian predator is going from koi pond buffet to koi pond buffet for daily nourishment. Landing and take offs look like a B52 of the bird world, amazingly beautiful and overwhelming. Please take measures to protect your koi unless you are considering closing your pond and need to rid it of fish.