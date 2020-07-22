Public health measures and advice typically are based on many years of scientific study and experience. By definition, they are designed to keep the public healthy. They are intrinsically free from politics.
Demagoguery is defined as an appeal to peoples’ emotions and prejudices rather than solid reasoning. Thousands of years of history are marked by many demagogues. Several relatively recent demagogues most people are familiar with include Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini — and Donald J. Trump.
Now that we have defined terms, let’s get to the point. Who do you trust with your life, a medical expert or a demagogue?
Anthony Fauci, M.D. is a world-famous and world-respected infectious disease and public health expert. Donald Trump holds the office of president of the United State and is a world-renowned demagogue, but has minuscule knowledge of infectious disease and public health.
Dr. Fauci is a brilliant physician who, with his frank and truthful opinions and advice, has likely saved thousands of lives during this COVID-19 pandemic. President Trump, evidently feeling threatened by Dr. Fauci’s superior knowledge and superior public credibility ratings regarding the pandemic, is now trying to diminish Fauci. A favorite tactic of Trump: “If I look bad, I’ll try to make you look worse.”
Fauci and other experts did originally advocate for the public not to wear masks. Why? Because they saw the necessity of keeping a limited national supply (one of Trump’s many pandemic failings) available for critical front-line personnel.
COVID-19 is a new pathogen that is rewriting advice for its management as it goes. Not even Dr. Fauci owns a crystal ball to predict the future.
I think most people are informed enough to see through Trump’s political misinformation ruse. But, as a retired physician, I feel the need to do my best to inform the public. COVID-19 is a medical threat to all of us. Please do not let politics and misinformation cast a smokescreen to block your view of our common, and very real, enemy: COVID-19.
Harry L. Parlette
Albemarle County
Information links:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/outlook/yes-trump-is-undignified-demagogues-have-to-be/2019/03/08/bd8d8d9c-4109-11e9-a0d3-1210e58a94cf_story.html
