Opinion/Letter: Banning books hinders education

Our society needs to be cognizant of the repercussions of book-banning. Most of the decisions regarding banned books are decided by lawmakers or parents. They make these decisions based not just on what they think is sensitive or inappropriate content. They also base it on material that could have a negative impact on Caucasian ethnicity or that might be an affront to people. It seems as though the ideology of book banning is anachronistic and not expected in modern times. It is only hindering the education of young people on historic events; events that could be repeated if not learned.
Libraries are supposed to contain an array of books, enabling people to diversify their knowledge. However, book-banning diminishes that concept.
The debate comes down to whether some parents think it is fine to ban books for other people. Taking books off our shelves leads us nowhere and is clearly not a useful action.
The situation exacerbates as more books are prohibited. The act of banning books hurts a well-rounded education. Therefore, future generations will struggle to prosper.
Alexander G. Edwards
7th grade
Tandem Friends School