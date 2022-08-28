Opinion/Letter: Banning books hinders education

Our society needs to be cognizant of the repercussions of book-banning. Most of the decisions regarding banned books are decided by lawmakers or parents. They make these decisions based not just on what they think is sensitive or inappropriate content. They also base it on material that could have a negative impact on Caucasian ethnicity or that might be an affront to people. It seems as though the ideology of book banning is anachronistic and not expected in modern times. It is only hindering the education of young people on historic events; events that could be repeated if not learned.