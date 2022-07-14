Opinion/Letter: Banning abortion protects the vulnerable

We can judge how much we love each other by how far we go to protect our most vulnerable. I do an amazing act of love when I help others be less vulnerable physically, mentally, and spiritually. I help and encourage everyone regardless of race, ethnicity or creed because it’s the right thing to do.

Martial arts like Karate and BJJ were created to help the most vulnerable defend themselves. Protecting the vulnerable and helping them become less vulnerable is the foundation for some of our greatest movements in history. A baby in the womb is the most vulnerable and innocent of us all.

We can judge how much we love each other by how far we go to protect our most vulnerable, before, during, and after a pregnancy. One of the many ways I support our most vulnerable is by volunteering at my church, encouraging charity, and donating to the local pregnancy center which supports mothers before, during and after birth, including healing to mothers who lose a child.

Steven Sisman

Charlottesville