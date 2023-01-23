Opinion/Letter: Bag tax neither helpful nor necessary

I am writing as a concerned citizen regarding the new plastic bag tax. As someone who works a lower end job in this increasingly expensive city, this tax is an additional burden on low to middle income residents. The tax is promoted as a deterrent to “single use” plastic bags, and a way to raise money for environmental projects. In actuality it is yet another tax on the working class.

Over the last couple of weeks I have observed my fellow residents of Charlottesville and Albemarle County go out of their way to not buy these bags. I have seen people carry out their stack of items like a jenga tower, trying to make their way to their car without dropping something. I have seen the frustration in the faces of people when they are told by the girl at 7-eleven that it will be “five cents” for a bag. I have had many conversations with co-workers and strangers in stores about the ridiculousness of this all.

Many citizens were shocked by the change. This could be a comment on our populace not engaging with local politics or news, but it is also a comment on how out of touch the City Council members are to the real needs of Charlottesville residents. We have a growing homeless problem that is not being addressed. We have traffic issues that continue to get worse thanks to fast food joints like Canes. Our housing prices are astronomical, and continue to rise thanks to the presence of not only UVa, but the grads who decide to stick around. Add in the influx of Northern Virginia residents looking to escape the most expensive and overcrowded area in Virginia, and we get the perfect storm of issues facing our city and county.

We are expected to pay a tax on an item that is being provided to us by the store, one that they are offering for free as a convenience to their customers. These bags are not being provided to us by the city of Charlottesville or the county of Albemarle, yet the city reaps the benefits of this. Let us take out the supposed benefits the tax will have and address what this is doing to the working class. Many of us use these bags to bring our lunches to our places of employment. They provide a cheap (free) way to transport our food, and take up very little space in our work fridges that are filled with many other lunches. Lots of us use these bags to deal with pet waste. Instead of buying bags that will just get thrown out daily, sometimes multiple times in a day, we use these “single use” plastic bags to empty our cats litter box. Parents use these bags similarly for diaper disposal, and they are used by travelers for their dirty clothes bags on the go. They also make excellent trash can liners.

There are many uses for these bags, yet they have been labeled single use. This is not the case for me and many other working class Charlottesville and Albemarle County residents. Instead of taxing us on something that we use, maybe do something to encourage the businesses to start giving out the compostable bags which are very similar to plastic bags. They cost more money, but I am sure if the local governments did some kind of tax incentive, they would line up to be a part of it, while at the same time allowing the residents to continue to use the bags how they like. The people who are against the bags can feel good knowing they are compostable, and the people who see them as a useful part of daily life can carry on without being punished.

One could say the bag tax serves its purpose point of being a deterrent, but all it is doing is forcing a bigger wedge between people and causing resentment for those of us who have other priorities than environmental activism in government.

Andrew Kriever

Charlottesville