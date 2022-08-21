Opinion/Letter: Assault weapons breed chaos, death

Assault weapons breed death, chaos

Deeply held beliefs can usually be fairly and robustly debated. Each side can question the validity of the other side’s arguments ad nauseum; until there comes a moment when the facts at hand become a self-evident truth.

When a teenager with a military-grade assault weapon can hold at bay a small army of similarly-armed and better trained police officers, it is self-evident that such a weapon has no place in the hands of anyone without a good reason.

There are prudent restrictions on the weaponry allowed to private citizens. Private ownership of “destructive devices”, i.e., bazookas, rocket-propelled grenade launchers, or tanks are not illegal but are heavily regulated at both the State and Federal level. The National Firearms Act (NFA) of 1934— and revisions of the Omnibus Crime Control and Safe Streets Act of 1968 and Gun Control Act of 1968 impose a number of federal restrictions on the ownership of such weaponry, including an extensive background check, a $200 tax on the manufacture or transfer of an NFA firearm, and registration with the NFA.

It is now self-evident that private ownership and possession of military-grade assault-style weaponry should be restricted much the same as other military-grade weaponry has been since 1934. In 2008, the Supreme Court, in the District of Columbia v. Heller, recognized an individual right to bear arms. It did not grant the right to own unlimited firepower without reasonable government oversight.

Stanley Milesky

Nellysford