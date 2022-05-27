Opinion/Letter: Appreciate Virginia's transportation system

Appreciate Virginia transportation system

Everything you love about Virginia, transportation gets you there. If you enjoy traveling in our Commonwealth, you have our transportation system to thank.

If you are taking a ferry to explore a small town, riding down the interstate to a beach, taking a bus to a local museum, enjoying a train ride to a coveted shopping area, catching a flight to a vacation or business meeting, receiving an item that was imported through the port or visiting the Eastern Shore to watch a rocket launch, our transportation network connects you with all that Virginia has to offer.

Since its designation in 2018, “Celebrate Transportation Day” has served as a time to recognize and appreciate the seven agencies that work to build and manage Virginia’s multimodal transportation network.

The essential transportation facilitated by these agencies connects people to jobs, supplies and healthcare, while also ushering them to entertainment venues, shops, and vacation destinations.

Virginia’s multimodal transportation system not only moves people but it moves goods, playing a crucial role in our economy. The Commonwealth’s central east coast location offers access to key arteries, making Virginia a desirable location for major corporations and large-scale distribution centers.

An efficient and multimodal transportation system, like ours in the Commonwealth, lays the groundwork for economic growth.

Our economy and our residents depend on our ability to deliver multi-dimensional transportation projects that are safe, reliable and provide Virginia with an excellent return on investment.

From the rural countryside to shorelines, from the serene Blue Ridge Mountains to the hustle and bustle of our nation’s capital, there is much to love about Virginia. Our dynamic multimodal transportation network gets you there.

Shep Miller,

Virginia Secretary

of Transportation