Opinion/Letter: Allow energy efficiency

A remarkable decision was made by Charlottesville’s Board of Architectural Review recently.

The Jan. 19 Daily Progress article “First United Methodist Church Denied Request to Install Solar Panels” reveals a fatal flaw in Charlottesville’s plans to mitigate climate change.

The City recently adopted a Climate Action Plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45% percent by 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2050. According to Kristel Riddervold, Charlottesville’s Environmental Sustainability Division Manager, the City controls only about 5% of emissions. The remaining 95% come from community-wide sources, not the municipality itself.

When one of those community partners requested to install solar panels, they were refused by the Board of Architectural Review - because the rooftop “panels would require the removal of several thousand square feet of slate to make way for underlying asphalt roof tiles.”

Never mind that, according to church representatives, those slate tiles are not visible from the street.

Never mind that the solar panels are not likely to be visible either.

What’s remarkable is that the church is being prevented from doing exactly what is hoped for in Charlottesville’s Climate Action Plan. By the City’s own Board of Architectural Review.

The Board’s position is untenable. Perhaps the members aren’t aware of the City’s climate efforts. As Board members, they should be. Maybe they don’t understand the urgency of taking swift and meaningful action. As citizens, they should.

If this is the level of cooperation and support from City departments and boards, then this Climate Action Plan is doomed to fail.

Carla Huckabee

Charlottesville