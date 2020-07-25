The Albemarle County Electoral Board would like to thank our voters for making the June 23 primary election a successful and, we believe, safe election.
While we could, and did, encourage our voters to wear face masks in the polling places, we could not require it. However, we found that out of the over 11,000 Albemarle voters who voted in person on June 23, only a small handful declined to wear a mask. We applaud this cooperation by the voters in keeping themselves and others safe.
We would also like to thank our many election officers who braved the fears of COVID-19 and worked a very long day — all the while wearing masks and face shields. After many hours, wearing that personal protective equipment must have become uncomfortable, but our officers were willing to forego personal comfort to keep the election safe for everyone.
Finally, kudos to the staff at the registrar’s office for the herculean effort they put in to obtain and distribute all the face masks, face shields, gloves, sneeze guards, and whatnot that were needed to keep everyone protected — while at the same time processing an absolute avalanche of absentee ballot requests.
Cooperation from voters, election officers, and staff made a potentially problematic election safe and successful.
James M. Heilman
Albemarle County
