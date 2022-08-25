Opinion/Letter: Air Force offers scholarships

My name is Saydi Vidrine, and I am an Air Force ROTC Scholarship Advisor proudly serving your great state. My goal in this role is to educate as many high school seniors as possible about the college scholarship opportunities available to them through this program. The high school scholarship, for instance, pays for 100% of college tuition at over 1,200 colleges in the U.S., but many students are unaware that it even exists--I am working hard to change that!

The scholarship application is open and must be initiated by December 31, 2022, which is quickly

approaching, so I am trying to find way to get this information out to as many students as possible in our area. You can find more information, as well as the scholarship application, at afrotc.com. This is an excellent opportunity for those of you who want to earn a college degree and also serve your country.

Please feel free to call me at (240) 691-3096 or email me at 317rcs.gbr.afrotc@us.af.mil.