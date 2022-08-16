Opinion/Letter: After Aug. 12, heaven almost disappeared

John Denver’s song “Country Roads, Take Me Home,” has always moved me. I was raised just down the mountain from the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina. No place on earth beats the Blue Ridge Mountains, truly "almost Heaven."

The song took on new meaning, when my first full-time job took me to that northeast corner of West Virginia, which Denver's song extolled.

The job only lasted a year. My next full-time job took me to Tidewater, where I lived for several years. My wife and I were married in Richmond. On the way to our honeymoon destination - a “cabin” in western North Carolina - we ate lunch in Charlottesville. She told me that she had always wanted to live in Charlottesville.

Many years passed, and her dream came true. Her job brought us to this area. We live in beautiful Greene County, “greater Charlottesville,” just down the mountain from Skyline Drive. Almost heaven.

The white supremacist riot Aug. 12, 2017 was a jarring event for so many people. In fact, our son was a classmate of Heather Heyer. We found some consolation in knowing that many, perhaps most, of the violent actors of that event came from outside the area. But that thought also protected the rose colored glasses we wore while viewing Thomas Jefferson’s town.

We still love this area, and always will. But the realities of the firing of Police Chief Michelle Brackney and the disparity of the Black, Brown, and white experiences has introduced a healthy, but bitter dose of cold reality.

It’s not that "almost heaven" doesn’t exist. The reality is that "almost" only counts in horseshoes.

Mark Buckner

Stanardsville