Opinion/Letter: Adoptions save lives

The nearing reality of Roe v. Wade being overturned is an undeniable victory for this country. When I was 7 months old, I was adopted from South Korea into my loving family. Alongside my two other adopted siblings, we were blessed with an opportunistic upbringing that allowed us to chase after our dreams. The unfortunate reality is that there are many that are not given that same chance. The overturning of Roe. v Wade not only protects the life of the unborn but upholds the country’s vital tenants of opportunity and liberty. The systematic killing of unborn fetuses for the purposes of undercutting the inconveniences of an unexpected pregnancy unconditionally undermines the very vital tenants of opportunity and liberty that elevate America above the rest of the world. The conversation around pregnancy crisis centers, foster care and adoption needs to be elevated, because just as my birth mother concluded when she was pregnant with me, there are alternatives to terminating a pregnancy. You simply cannot advocate for a country of equality in conjunction with willingly advocating for the unborn to not get their equal opportunity at life. I am able to attend a military college playing Division I football. I have been able to work on Capitol Hill. And I have been able to live an abundant life chasing after my dreams. I am the result of an abortion not happening. Roe v. Wade being overturned will finally give others the chance at a life of opportunity the Constitution upholds.