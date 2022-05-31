Opinion/Letter: Act on gun violence

Why are we unable to stop this madness? Congress is unwilling to act, and the Supreme Court rules against rational and reasonable legislation to support safe firearm acquisition and possession. Polls suggest 75% of Republicans and 80 to 85% of Democrats desire, at least universal background checks.

Our ability to vote on such issues appears to be stymied and ineffective. Perhaps we should exercise a different franchise and vote with our wallets.

Let’s call upon FedEx, UPS, DHL, and other private carriers to cease shipping all firearms, ammunition, and firearm parts from gun and ammunition manufacturers, wholesalers, middlemen, etc. to gun shops, and retail stores.

Yes, there are loopholes galore, including shipping through the United States Post Office, but we do not have to continue to make shipping lethal weapons easy; and other folks may yet come forth with helpful suggestions to plug these loopholes.

Consider a large-scale demand from people across this country, who support safe firearms acquisition and possession legislation, to boycott these sites until they enact such a ban.

Likewise, let’s call upon AMAZON and other on-line buying platforms to cease selling firearms, ammunition, and firearm parts on their sites. Again, with a national promise to boycott their sites if they refuse.

Our elected officials refuse to use the power we entrusted them with to protect us. Let’s use what levers of power we have available to us and vote with our wallets to protect our children, our loved ones, and fellow citizens from this madness.

Stanley Milesky

Nellysford