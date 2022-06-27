Opinion/Letter: Access to guns helps Blacks, other minorities

In light of the Supreme Court’s recent decision in favor of the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, which ruled discretionary licensing laws unconstitutional, it is worth revisiting the editor’s piece from June 14, titled “Gun control doesn’t hurt Black people”.

Here, the editor dismissed a reader’s historical arguments as points circulated by “white conservatives” to discredit liberal talking points. The editor argued that “the world has changed significantly from the antebellum South where gun laws targeting Blacks originated.” The Black Panthers who carried firearms into California’s Capitol Building would disagree that such laws ended in Antebellum times. Discretionary license issuance laws, like the one challenged in New York, echo old Jim Crow laws. Martin Luther King, for example, was denied the right to own a firearm under this type of law.

It is true that today these laws affect the people at large, not just black people, by depriving them of this right at a state official’s discretion, but the systemic legacy of Jim Crow gun control persists here and elsewhere. Gun ownership of white and black citizens, compared to their incarceration rates for firearm related offenses, reveals a shocking disparity. In the last few decades, several states and the federal government attempted to implement bans on firearm ownership in public housing, disproportionately affecting minorities, although Virginia was the only state to enact such drastic restrictions.

Organizations such as the Asian Pacific American Gun Owners Association and National African American Gun Association fight against this injustice. The Supreme Court’s ruling should be seen as a victory for the rights of Americans, especially minorities. If the editor still chooses to dismiss current and historical examples of how gun control hurts minorities, he either needs to provide evidence to the contrary or prove that systemic racism does not exist.

Hampton Lewis Kennedy

St. George