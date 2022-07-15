Opinion/Letter: Abortion should be a woman's choice

I believe that all women have the constitutional right to abortion. At birth I was gifted as a girl with a superpower - my Down syndrome. I believe in my near future, and so does my family.

The constitution states “every citizen and all women born under the Declaration of Independence has unalienable rights of life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness”. In our society people can make choices about who they want to become; we cherish all differences. There is no right or wrong way to care for our bodies, our babies, including those with disabilities or those who have Down syndrome.

Abortion should continue to be legal, especially for women who experience medical issues, extreme poverty, or any other condition that hinders ones ability to give birth, or ones ability to raise a healthy child. Rape should stay illegal due to the trauma it causes. I fight as a feminist; neither my gender nor my Down syndrome weakens my voice.

Theodora Suzanne Reid Spitzner

Crozet