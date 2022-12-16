Opinion/Letter: Abortion should be a personal decision

I love children. I cuddle babies and play with little ones at the hospital every week, and I regularly help with the youth in my faith community. I am also strongly pro-choice.

I don’t see these as contradictions because I don’t believe that life begins at conception. There is a potential for life, but that’s all.

How a woman proceeds with her pregnancy is a very personal decision, and it is not up for discussion by politicians. A woman who is raped and gets pregnant should not be prevented from an abortion. A woman who has a miscarriage with complications, an ectopic pregnancy, or other serious medical conditions, should be able to safely choose, with her doctor’s help, how to proceed. If an abortion is involved, it may be to save her life. There are other situations which may come into play when a woman decides to end a pregnancy, and that is her right.

We have, in our country, the freedom to worship in the faith community of our choice or not to worship at all. Nobody is forced to believe one way. I feel that when people push to end abortions, they are infringing on the rights of others to live their lives fully and freely. If some in our community believe that life begins at conception, that’s fine and I respect that, but I believe differently. My beliefs need to be respected, too, and not legislated away.

Linda Goldstein

Charlottesville