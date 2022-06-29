Opinion/Letter: Abortion opponents don't care for unwanted kids

Currently, there are over 400,000 children languishing in foster care due to abuse, neglect, or simply being unwanted. No one is rushing to adopt them. So, let's add countless more infants from forced pregnancies to the numbers. What happens to them? Their future sure looks grim to me.
The so-called "right to life" movement has never cared a nit about the children AFTER they are born. They have never gotten behind maternal psychological and financial support, mental health care, adequate health care, adequate education, and adequate nutrition. Shameful.
Jeffrey Fracher
Charlottesville