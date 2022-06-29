 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Daily Progress is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by an anonymous donor that values the importance of journalism

Opinion/Letter: Abortion opponents don't care for unwanted kids

  • 0

Currently, there are over 400,000 children languishing in foster care due to abuse, neglect, or simply being unwanted. No one is rushing to adopt them. So, let's add countless more infants from forced pregnancies to the numbers. What happens to them? Their future sure looks grim to me.

The so-called "right to life" movement has never cared a nit about the children AFTER they are born. They have never gotten behind maternal psychological and financial support, mental health care, adequate health care, adequate education, and adequate nutrition. Shameful.

Jeffrey Fracher

Charlottesville  

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert