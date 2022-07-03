 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Opinion/Letter: Abortion foes do nothing to support children after birth

The letter, "Abortion foes don't care for unwanted kids" on June 29 is absolutely right on. The "right to life" movement is really all about the right to control women. Anti-abortion supporters do nothing to promote the quality of life for children once born or to support mothers who must raise them.  Therein lies the hypocrisy of the whole movement.

The right to own and carry a gun wherever you want to presumably protect yourself is holier than a right to your own autonomy and bodily integrity. I guess for some, it just depends on whose body, which gets us back to the fear of women.  We are going to have to fight hard to reverse course.

Margaret Nash

Charlottesville

