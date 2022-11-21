Opinion/Editorial:

Like U.S. Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, we believe that the United States is the greatest nation in the world. But that conclusion relies heavily on America’s willingness to confront its history and address its problems. So we also agree with Warner, who said that the state’s schools must “teach all of Virginia’s history, the good, the bad and the ugly.”

The latest version of the Virginia Standards of Learning for History proposed by the Department of Education does not do that. This is why we welcome the Virginia Board of Education’s decision last week to delay approval pending further study.

The new SOLs push the notion of American exceptionalism away from what really makes the country great – its commitment to inclusion of a diverse population. Pluralism makes this country great. The new history standards clearly favor free market economics and Western European philosophy to the exclusion of other ways of thinking and succeeding.

They also give short shrift to some of the country’s most notable failures, especially institutional racism and other forms of discrimination against which future generations must constantly guard.

We don’t dispute the vital role free market economics has played in U.S. greatness. Many, if not most of us, who are lucky enough to have decent jobs with benefits realize how the system has improved our lives. If we are able, some of us express our confidence in free market economics by investing our savings in stocks and mutual funds. We believe American workers and businesses can more than hold their own in a global economy. Successful entrepreneurs like Warner, who got in on the beginning of the cell phone industry, set examples of how we need to think big.

But thinking big also requires reasons to dream. Standards of learning that refer to Native Americans as “America’s first immigrants” instead of indigenous people as the new history standards do is disingenuous and makes them no better or worse that the Europeans who arrived later and took their land.

False equivalence is also on display in new teaching rules for the Civil War. A Washington Post comparison of the old and new history standards is instructive. “The old guidelines state that slavery was the root cause of the Civil War,” the Post writes. “The new guidelines are less direct, listing slavery as one of the “cultural, economic, and political issues that divided the nation.”

The Virginia NAACP issued a scathing review of the new history standards of learning, calling them “an attempt to rewrite history to a narrower, whitewashed perspective.”

Among distinctions the Post cites are a deletion of a suggestion that kindergarteners be taught respect for diversity and the ways working collaboratively helps everyone get along. Fifth graders used to be taught a definition of racism. The new standards do not call for that in fifth grade.

In sixth grade, the Post wrote, “the old guidelines state that students should ponder how discrimination and segregation continued in the United States after Reconstruction, for example with the 1882 passage of the Chinese Exclusion Act, which forbade the immigration of Chinese laborers for a decade. The new guidelines do not mention the Chinese Exclusion Act, nor do they propose students ponder the lingering effects of racism.”

There are other examples in other grades, but the point here is the same as Warner’s. Americans are strong enough to withstand their history—good, bad or ugly. This country’s excellence springs not from guilt, but from a drive to do what is just. When we realize we made a mistake, we try to fix it. And we keep trying. It took far too long to address slavery, which is one reason the ugliness of racism bleeds from our body politic today. That by itself is a call to action for future generations to continue a job started by some of our greatest Americans but not yet completed.

Let us end where we began. We believe that America is the greatest country in the world because it strives to offer opportunity to individuals based on their hard work and potential, not their skin color, ancestry or net worth. That this goal may be unattainable is no excuse to quit pursuing it. Otherwise, our economic and social models shrivel into plutocracy instead of democracy.

Our children should certainly learn that.