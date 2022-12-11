Opinion/Editorial: Youngkin's plan to reimburse fines rewards bad acts

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s plan to refund the fines of business owners who defied rules designed to control the spread of COVID-19 sends the wrong message on several levels. But the greatest myth it perpetrates is ridiculous. Republicans like Youngkin have tried to make political hay suggesting that lockdowns of businesses and schools during a pandemic that has killed more than 1 million Americans and continues to kill more every day was something sinister.

What it was, plainly and simply, was an attempt to save lives. And it did.

The governor, in his zeal to become the 2024 Republican nominee for President of the United States, happily feeds conspiracy theories that restrictions and sanctions were political rather than emergency moves to protect public health.

Youngkin’s deceit plays to a base of science deniers whose ignorance would have increased the body count from COVID-19 had it become public policy. It is cynical in the worst way because the governor understands what he’s doing. He is a smart man who knows that people gathering in tight quarters without face coverings while a highly infectious virus runs rampant are likely to infect one another. He knows that vaccines for COVID-19 work, because he got himself and his family vaccinated.

Yet he continues to pander to a political base of people willing to defy medical logic and evidence. Take a look at the rural counties eager to make rejection of vaccinations and masks a political stand. Residents of those counties died at rates higher than places that tried to stem the spread of the deadly virus at the height of the pandemic with restrictions.

Now, Youngkin wants to reward those who brazenly broke the rules that saved lives by asking the General Assembly to pay them back for any fines they paid. This apparently includes people like Matt Strickland, a Fredericksburg businessman who not only operated his restaurant in violation of COVID-19 restrictions, but, according to authorities, allegedly sold liquor without a license while doing so.

Strickland has said masking restrictions and other rules were unconstitutional. He has said the rules applied during COVID-19 were about “control,” not health and safety. He has said that he lost his liquor license because he lost his Virginia Health Department license. When he won a court case to restore his health department license, the Alcohol Beverage Control Board refused to restore his liquor license, Strickland has said. So he sold liquor anyway because he decided he had a right to.

Strickland says Youngkin's reimbursement initiative would not help him. We disagree. Strickland is now running for the Virginia Senate as a Republican.

Democrats currently hold a majority in the state Senate.

Because Republicans already control the Virginia House of Delegates, gaining control of the Senate for his party in 2023 would give Youngkin carte blanche on an agenda that has been controversial on everything from climate change to public education. The governor is also moving to take more control of state purchasing power.

The question of who wants to be in control goes well beyond Strickland’s conspiracy theory about the motives of people who said his customers and staff needed to wear masks and maintain social distance during a pandemic.

Youngkin’s plan to spend a single tax dollar compensating people who willfully break state rules sets a precedent that will encourage similar misbehavior in the future. If what Strickland and others chose to do about COVID-19 restrictions is OK, so is the failure to collect sales tax or follow zoning restrictions.

Youngkin’s battle to politicize COVID-19 has been disgraceful political gamesmanship that ignored his responsibility to protect the wellbeing of all Virginians. He came into office killing mask mandates in classrooms and making COVID-19 vaccinations voluntary by letting parents make the call.

Would the majority of Virginians stand for that if it came to exposing their kids to mumps, measles, whooping cough or polio?

Youngkin’s refusal to follow the most recent guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to vaccinate school children will expose youngsters to avoidable health risks. Now, he wants to reward people who refused to follow public health rules in a pandemic and make chumps of those who did.

The governor’s initiative to refund COVID-19 fines implies that his predecessor, Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, meant to punish Virginians, not protect them.

That’s a bald-faced lie.