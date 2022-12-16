Opinion/Editorial: Youngkin mental health plan shows leadership and compassion

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s promise to ease, and hopefully erase, the shortage of treatment options for mentally ill Virginians in crisis is one of his boldest and most important initiatives. The governor showed strong leadership and a sense of compassion this week in announcing budget amendments designed to keep people at risk of hurting themselves or others from being dumped into emergency rooms because no other facilities are available.

Youngkin proposed a budget amendment that called for a $230 million increase in funding for mental health – a 20% increase – to pay for new resources for those in crisis. The General Assembly should support the governor’s efforts. The state’s current mental health treatment system offers a safety net dry-rotted by neglect. This aging, overloaded safety net rips apart a little more each time a new person falls into it. In one notorious case, a nine-year-old child in foster care suffered a mental health crisis that required hospitalization, but could not find a hospital room.

Similar stories moved Youngkin to take action to protect some of Virginia’s most vulnerable citizens. The governor plans to allocate $20 million to increase the number of mental health mobile response teams to engage people in emergency situations. The additional mental health funding provides $58 million for receiving centers to help mental health patients in crisis. Another $20 million will go to erect partnerships with private hospitals that provide alternatives to dumping people in emergency rooms.

The waiting list for community services for people with mental health issues now sits at 3,000 statewide. Youngkin’s budget amendment funds slots to support 500 more individuals. That combines with 600 new slots funded by the General Assembly. One of Youngkin’s most ambitious goals is to eliminate the community services waiting list before he leaves office.

He also plans to use settlement money from a national lawsuit against prescription opioid makers who helped create and sustain an opioid addiction crisis that cost tens of thousands of American lives each year while companies grossed billions of dollars. Youngkin will use $5 million of Virginia’s share of the settlement to mount a campaign to keep young people off fentanyl, now the leading cause of opioid overdoses and deaths. Another $3 million will go to increase supplies of naloxone, a drug that can save the lives of those who overdose on opioids. In addition, Youngkin wants to fund a $7 million intervention program against fentanyl, a drug now largely made illegally and distributed by cartels.

As important as the physical facilities he intends to create are, the governor’s commitment to encourage those who will staff them is just as important. Mental health service providers have long complained that reimbursements from the state did not cover their costs. Youngkin now calls for higher rates, but also incentives for medical professionals to join the ranks of those treating mental health issues. Among those recruitment efforts is a loan forgiveness program for those who borrow money to train in mental health treatment specialties.

What comes through clearly and refreshingly in the governor’s approach is its focus on comprehensiveness. Casting a wide net that draws in many of the aspects of a complex human problem offers the best chance for solving it.

Having the will to make mental health treatment a priority amidst all the other interests competing for state funds took guts. Sadly, too many people still judge mental health issues as character flaws that are individual faults and not illnesses. That alone keeps many from seeking treatment. Virginia has seen that recently in a spate of suicides among sailors stationed in Hampton Roads.

The governor’s willingness to see beyond stereotypes and especially his ability not to judge people provides a refreshing example for all Virginians to follow. He put politics aside. He showed compassion. He served people in need, people who are often powerless and can offer little in return except say thank you.

As a former college basketball player, Glenn Youngkin always stands tall. This week, he rose to new heights as a leader.