Opinion/Editorial: Youngkin appointee's insults to innocent kids must disqualify him

Casey Flores needs to go before he starts as an advisor to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin July 1. Youngkin appointed Flores to advise him on LBGTQ+ issues. But Flores’ insulting behavior and indiscretion on Twitter prove that he has no place in the administration.

If that was not clear in his tweet references to Vice President Kamala Harris and oral sex, it is a slam dunk in his attacks on the children of Charlottesville emergency room nurse Kellen Squire. In a January Twitter exchange about public health mask mandates with Squire, Flores called Squire’s children obese and some uglier terms that we won’t repeat here.

Flores crossed the line that those of us who live in the public eye understand. We are fair game for insults and personal attacks. Our kids are not. If Flores, the 31-year-old head of the Richmond chapter of the Log Cabin Republicans, a gay organization, didn’t get that, he should think of it this way:

As anathema as Donald Trump was to Democrats and Barack Obama was to Republicans, their children were off limits for invective.

Squire is a Democratic activist and former candidate for office who is now running for a seat in the General Assembly. He told The Daily Progress that he expects attacks on himself as a politician. But he questions how Flores got photos of his family from a private Facebook account and he worries for his children.

Based on his fiery tweets, Flores obviously fashions himself a Twitter meister.

Instead, he comes off as a guy trying to shame a 14-year-old, a nine-year-old and a five-year-old.

This is more than pathetic. It shows Flores is tone deaf after living in a world of online viciousness where profanity passes for profundity.

Speaking of tone deaf, why wasn’t the governor or one of his designees listening? We wonder what kind of vetting process Youngkin applied to Flores before naming him as an advisor. Flores tweets were out there for anyone to see, including at least one particularly ugly one from his exchange with Squire that Squire says has now been removed.

In the face of good journalism by Richmond Times Disptch reporter Patrick Wilson and others, Flores now says he will subdue his online voice. Maybe millennials think that scrubbing tweets and being less obnoxious undoes the damage in the digital world. It doesn’t. Screen shots prove hate and stupidity, too. But that is not what this is about. It is about a fundamental understanding of the toxic nature of social media and the insensitivity that it breeds.

The Twitterverse is a place where passion often overtakes perspective. At this point in its devolution into misinformation and misanthropy, if your skin is not thick, you might as well not play.

This brings us back to the matter at hand. Kellen Square’s kids were not playing in the January exchange anymore than Baron Trump played in his dad’s toxic tweets.

Let us repeat: The rule is that you can say almost anything you want about people who willingly place themselves in positions to be judged. Across decades as an opinion journalist, this writer has been told he performs oral sex on Mexicans. He has been warned by law enforcement of viable threats against him by Neo-Nazis. A gun control opponent once threatened to make him his “unarmed b——.”

That comes with the job. When the anger gets redirected toward your children who did nothing to provoke it, the insults and lies change into something cowardly, immoral, and, frankly, dangerous. A social media post that falsely alleges that your sons used the “N” word has consequences. So does a letter that tries to turn your dementia-plagued mother against you. This writer knows because he had to deal with both situations.

Squire’s kids deserve a public apology from Casey Flores. But Flores proved months ago that he lacks the political sophistication to qualify for a job as sensitive as advising the governor about human rights issues. That is especially true when the job involves the LGBTQ+ community that so many Republicans seem to despise.

Glenn Youngkin was right to try to find a liaison into the LGBTQ+ community. But it is past time for him to admit he picked the wrong guy.