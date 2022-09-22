Opinion/Editorial: Young women voter sign-ups lag prior years

For those who think the Supreme Court’s destruction of women’s reproductive rights is the most important issue of the 2022 election season, new voter registration data in Virginia could signal a crisis. The number of new female voters registered since June, when the justices killed women’s constitutional right to choose to have babies, lags sharply behind the June-July-August time frames of 2021, 2020 and 2019.

Young women 18 to 34, who have the most to lose to forced pregnancy policies if Republicans regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate in the Nov. 8 election, are registering in shockingly small numbers.

In the June-August 2022 timeframe, 9,548 additional Virginia females ages 18 to 34 added their names to voter rolls, the state Department of Elections website shows. More than twice that many—19,735—signed up from June through August in 2019.

In 2020, a presidential election year, the number was almost three times as many, 28,230.

And ahead of the 2021 governor’s election that put Republican Glenn Youngkin in office, the June-August new registration figure for women 18 to 34 was 18,605.

The anemic registration numbers puzzled Deb Wake, president of the Virginia Chapter of the League of Women voters.

“Since the [abortion rights] decision came out June 24, I looked at June, July and August,” Wake said. “Then I looked at those three months over the last several years. We’ve had a lot of change in election law, particularly in 2020, plus a pandemic, so it’s a little hard to compare historical data equally. But I am surprised that the numbers do not appear higher this summer.”

It is unclear what, if any impact the new registration figures will have in November. Still, they are worth considering. National Voter Registration Day was Tuesday. The University of Virginia hosts a Democracy Summit Friday as part of the nationwide Campus Vote Project. Friday is also the first day of in-person absentee voting for the November election. Check with your local registrar for locations and hours. Make sure to take an ID.

The pace of registration usually picks up as Election Day gets closer. But in this moment in American history, as the country clings to benchmarks of democracy such as the peaceful transfer of power, the ability to cast ballots without interference of political partisans, and trust in election security, any signs of indifference disappoint.

Urgency and care must be the orders of the day. Virginians will face unnecessary intimidation in the form of an election security team appointed by Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares. He seeks to sow distrust in the electoral process because it suits his political agenda. Virginia’s voting system proved accurate and secure in the 2020 presidential election that former President Donald Trump still hopes to discredit with lies. The Virginia voting system remains accurate and secure. A partisan goon squad looking to root out non-existent voter fraud offers nothing more than political theater aimed at scaring people.

The most important thing Virginians can do from now until Nov. 8 is listen to candidates and decide if they represent constituent interests. The second most important thing is to visit https://www.elections.virginia.gov/ and carefully read the deadlines for registering to vote. While voter registration for general elections ends 22 days before Election Day, the earlier you register the better.

If you miss the deadline, you may register up to Election Day but must cast a provisional ballot. Don’t risk it.

Read the rules for casting absentee mail-in ballots (Hint, you need a witness to sign or your vote doesn’t count).

If you’re already registered to vote, check your precinct. Or get it all over with by casting an early ballot in-person by checking with your registrar to learn voting locations and hours.

Do whatever it takes, but for the sake of representative democracy, find a way to vote.

Note to readers: From now until Nov. 8, The Daily Progress will print a selection of letters to the editor endorsing candidates in area political contests. Please cite specific reasons why you support a candidate, not why you do not support her or his opponent.