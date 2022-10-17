Opinion/Editorial: Women must vote for abortion rights or accept their loss

It has been clear for some time in the United States that, as a bloc, women have the voting power to control elections. The 2022 midterms offer an opportunity for women to shape their individual destinies. Proof lies in a poll of Virginia registered voters released last week by the Wason Center at Christopher Newport University.

It showed how the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to claw back national abortion rights from individual American women and place that choice in the hands of male-dominated state legislatures has turned two of the country’s most critical congressional races into cliffhangers. Contests for Virginia’s 2nd and 7th Congressional District are critical in deciding who will control the House of Representatives. Democrats Elaine Luria in the 2nd and Abigail Spanberger in the 7th favor letting women choose personally and privately. Their Republican opponents, Jen Kiggans in the 2nd and Yesli Vega in the 7th, do not.

This makes the two races critical in determining the future of reproductive rights for American women. The ability to determine personal health care hangs in the balance Nov. 8.

The CNU poll left little doubt that a substantial majority – 58% to 36%—of Virginians who responded disagreed with the Supreme Court’s overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. That decision and one other established a woman’s right to privacy and personal choice in determining how to handle pregnancy.

The CNU poll also showed that by a margin of 67% to 27% respondents believe abortion should be legal in most or all cases.

If they value the right to choose, women and the men who support them will need to make this a deciding issue, even though they list the economy as their top concern.

Remember the Great Recession that began in December 2007. It ended in June 2009. We must alter our economic path now as we did in 2008. The current situation is complicated by external elements such as the pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But this economic downturn will end.

By comparison, women may never get back the personal freedom they lost to a Supreme Court packed with lifetime Justices whose judicial philosophy reflects the states’ rights mentality that led to legal racial segregation in some states for half the 20th century.

For women or men, health care decisions should not be determined by those who know nothing about us, those who owe allegiance to political parties whether conservative or liberal. Any woman who wants to be pregnant should absolutely have a baby and be guaranteed good prenatal care.

On the other hand, since the Dobbs decision overturned Roe in June, several states have virtually outlawed abortion, criminalizing it in some cases, and making women who don’t want to be pregnant have babies. Statistics show that many of those same states offer the least public support for children.

Virginia still retains abortion rights. Those rights will be attacked if the U.S. House and Senate flip to Republican control. For now, President Joe Biden, a Democrat, can probably fend off that attack with his veto power. But unless women make a powerful political statement in support of reproductive freedom at this moment, they will eventually lose the right to choose.

The Christopher Newport poll showed 51% of respondents would support a law that banned abortions after 15 weeks with exceptions for rape, incest and the mother’s health. That is inside of the poll’s 4.5% margin of error. Sen. Lindsay Graham has offered roughly the same legislation as a base line in the U.S. Senate while allowing states to be more restrictive. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has said he would sign a 15-week ban if the General Assembly passed one. But Youngkin also says he believes in life at conception which likely means he would sign such a bill from the legislature, effectively outlawing abortion entirely.

What women will decide at the ballot box next month is how much they value personal reproductive freedom in comparison to everything else in their lives. That is fundamental because this election is not about forced abortions; it is about forced pregnancies.