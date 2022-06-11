Opinion/Editorial: Will America ever grasp the horror of Trump's attempted coup?

How much more proof do Americans need before the majority understand that Donald Trump hoped to overturn the results of a legitimate election by force?

The first prime time hearing of the House January 6 ivestigative panel provided much more than enough evidence for those who bothered to watch. From the the former president’s erstwhile advisors came video of sworn testimony that the 2020 election was not stolen by fraud.

This is the lie Trump used to encourage a violent attack on the Capitol Jan. 6, 2021. It is the lie he continues to tell. It is the lie far too many Americans appear to believe.

Trump’s attorney general, Bill Barr, told the president his election-stealing charge was BS. Trump’s daughter Ivanka testified under oath that she believed Barr. A parade of Republican lawyers offered stories of their vain attempts to convince Trump that no basis in fact existed for his delusion. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff told how Vice President Mike Pence got pushed into the void of leadership as Trump balked at stopping the attack he ordered.

Committee Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi, and Rep. Liz Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming, led the Thursday hearing with civility and precision. No one of sane mind could accuse them of grandstanding or exaggerating. The facts spoke for themselves.

More facts will emerge in the weeks ahead as the committee works its way through a series of public hearings designed to get the truth to the American people.

The country’s attention and reaction will largely determine the fate of American democracy, at least for a generation, if not permanently. What separates the U.S. from dictatorships, autocracies and millitary takeovers is the U.S.’s indefatiguable commitment to the peaceful transfer of power.

Donald Trump did everything short of breaking into the Capitol himself to keep the U.S. House and Senate from certifying the legal and legitimate election of Joe Biden. Trump promised to go with his faithful and lead them, but did not show up.

Video never before aired publicly showed White supremacists Proud Boys and Oath Keepers operating in paramilitary formation to lead Trump supporters illegally into the Capitol from the west and east sides.

The video also showed U.S. Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards being knocked unconscious by insurrectionists when she tried to hold the line at a portable bicycle rack. It was the first of two serious injuires Edwards suffered at the hands of the crowd.

Menacing calls of “Nancy, Nancy” by invaders hoping to get their hands on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi resembled something from a horror movie. The chants of “Hang Mike Pence,” who refused to break the law as Trump repeatedly encouraged him to do, seemed straight out of an authoritiarian coup.

Most Republicans in Congress choose to lie about the atmopsphere in the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Though they were nervous and scared, they now pretend that nothing serious really happened. They cannot lie to those of us who were there and saw them.

With this editorial you will find a photograph of one of the portable gas masks issued to people in the House chamber that day.

After police evacuated the House floor, members of Congress trapped in the upper gallery of the chamber, along with the media, saw and heard the glass in the lattice work of window panes in the main door cracking as Trump’s supporters tried to break the door down with a battering ram.

Folks in the balcony had no place to escape. We were locked inside as police checked under seats for explosives and Trump’s troops ran amok through the hall outside lookng for a way in.

When someone knocked at the door and said they were cops, the police officer guarding from the inside cracked the door and shouted, “Show me your hands. Show me your hands.” He wanted to make sure he was not being fooled by armed insurrectionists.

He wasn’t. Law enfiorcement had arrived, and the traitors lay on the floor in the hall outisde the door with automatic weapons trained on them.