Fifty-one years ago, Apollo astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first humans to set foot on the moon.
Today’s Apollo program is called Artemis, who in mythology was the twin sister of Apollo — and goddess of the hunt, the moon and other things in her own right. The name is significant. NASA’s stated goal is to “land the first woman and next man on the moon by 2024.”
We already know who that first woman will be — sort of. The U.S. has 48 active astronauts, of whom 16 are women. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine has said the first woman on the moon will be someone who’s already in the astronaut corps and has served on the International Space Station, which not all of those 16 women have done yet. One who has is a Virginian — Zena Cardman, who grew up in Williamsburg. She’s also a microbiologist, which might also make her a candidate for the next logical destination for human exploration — Mars.
That’s the goal that really tantalizes those who are tantalized by such things, and it’s not that far out of reach. Actuarially speaking, the first Martians are already probably among us. Armstrong was 38 when he stepped onto the moon. If he’s the model and the 2030s are the official goal for a crewed flight to Mars, then that means the first astronauts on Mars are already young adults. Many of the astronauts flying today are significantly older than their counterparts in the 1960s. If we launched a mission in 2037 with 50-year-old astronauts, that means they’d be 33 today. If you’re curious, Cardman is 32.
If all goes well, another Virginian will touch Mars — indirectly — first. On July 30, NASA is scheduled to launch a robotic rover to Mars. Its name, Perseverance, was submitted by Alexander Mather, a seventh-grader at Lake Braddock Secondary School in Fairfax County. If it lands safely in February, Perseverance will search for signs of past microbial life on the red planet, something Cardman likely has a special interest in.
The real question about when humans return to the moon, and go onto Mars, isn’t a technological one, but a political one. Are we willing to pay for it? Our record for sustained funding for any kind of science is spotty, at best. President Trump has been gung-ho about space, but Congress hasn’t necessarily shared that enthusiasm.
Would a President Biden feel the same way? No clue, but since President John F. Kennedy, Democrats have been more interested in spending money on Earth, not off it.
It’s also unclear whether that 2024 deadline can be met. The website Axios has listed reasons why — basically delays in funding and testing.
The website Space.com says that American technology is superior, but that the Chinese have the upper hand on one key ingredient — political will. The Chinese are fairly secretive about their space program, and they’ve launched only six crewed missions into Earth’s orbit. However, the Chinese have made no secret that they are interested in the moon. Last year, the Chinese became the first country to land an unmanned spacecraft on the moon’s far side.
So, some thoughts for the next time you look at the moon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.