Opinion/Editorial: What's the plan to cut carbon without RGGI?

As Congress works its way toward a new national plan that scientists say will cut the country’s contribution to climate change, Virginia’s leaders continue to discuss dropping out of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). It seems like Gov. Glenn Youngkin is hell bent on forcing the state to demonstrate a preference for petrochemicals over renewable energy.

At the national level, universities and think tanks, such as the Rhodum Group, an independent research consultancy, sing the praises of the greenhouse gas reductions baked into the new Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) now moving through the U.S. Senate.

“Our preliminary assessment of the IRA is that its policies, including the new leasing provisions, reduce net [greenhouse gas] emissions by 31% to 44% below 2005 levels in 2030,” Rhodum reported.

Compare that news with the state of affairs in Virginia. Here, environmentalists feel they must sue the Commonwealth to find out what is behind its love affair with fossil fuels.

The latest twist in the Old Dominion saga came last week when the Southern Environmental Law Center took legal action to get copies of a Virginia Attorney General’s opinion from earlier this year. The opinion allegedly states that the state Air Pollution Control Board, which the governor appoints, lacks the authority to withdraw from the Old Dominion from the RGGI. The opinion reportedly said that power rests with the General Assembly.

Attorney General Jason Miyares refused to release the opinion despite a Virginia Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request. Miyares claims the opinion constitutes legal work product that it can shield from public view.

The critical word in the prior sentence is “can,” not “must.” Nothing stops the Youngkin administration from sharing the AG’s opinion with the citizens it claims to serve. Every Virginian forced to work outside in the current deadly heat wave or whose property flooded in recent torrential rain storms deserves to decide for themselves the importance of the RGGI to their livelihoods, as well as their health.

The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative is a group of states that set allowances on the amount of greenhouse gas utilities can emit. The allowances are set in increments of one ton of carbon. Those states that cut carbon use the fastest can sell left over allowances to others. The RGGI includes Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Virginia. The Old Dominion joined the RGGI in 2020 during the governorship of Democrat Ralph Northam when Democrats controlled the State Senate and the House of Delegates.

RGGI says power sector emissions in participating states “have declined by more than 50 percent relative to 2005, and independent reports have found net benefits to the RGGI states’ economies on the order of $4 billion, as well as health benefits, including lives saved and savings in health-related costs.”

A report by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality challenges the notion that Virginians will enjoy similar benefits. The report, issued in March, says the state does not return any of the monetary savings of carbon capture to people paying their power bills. Instead, it uses savings to fund grant programs. This, the department concludes, makes citizens pay a carbon tax that would not exist if the state left the RGGI. State residents cannot avoid this “tax” because the state’s power supplier, Dominion Energy, operates as a monopoly, the report says.

The Southern Environmental Law Center counters that proceeds from the RGGI have “already brought in more than $378 million to the Commonwealth. In one fiscal year alone, RGGI funds lowered thousands of low-wealth families’ energy bills; awarded 49 grants to combat recurrent flooding; and funded the construction of more than 2,300 highly efficient affordable housing units.”

Youngkin apparently remains unconvinced. The March report describes a process by which the state will draft an emergency regulation that outlines another process by which the executive branch takes control of determining RGGI membership.

Meanwhile, the planet cooks from greenhouse gas-fired global warming and other government entities push to tamp down the flame. If Youngkin has a solution, let’s hear it. Otherwise, this conundrum would be better left to the General Assembly as the law seems to require.

The Daily Progress