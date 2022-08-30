Opinion/Editorial: What Youngkin doesn't say means as much as what he says

It is disturbing but predictable to watch Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin sell his brand of bait-and-switch politics to fellow Republicans. Citizens of the Old Dominion remember the promises of moderation that melted into extremist edicts on race, vaccinations and women’s reproductive rights after he won election in November 2021.

Now, Youngkin takes his act on the road to six states. He will schlep cynicism and subterfuge in behalf of GOP candidates happy to lap it up like thirsty kittens at a milk bowl. His speech in Michigan Sunday supporting Tudor Dixon, the Republican candidate for governor, offered a fine example of Youngkin’s two-faced two-step. It was all aw shucks and apple pie, all regular folks and populism from a filthy rich financier worth hundreds of millions of dollar.

The speech Youngkin offered Michiganders was a sparkling lie of omissions. It did not contain the terms “critical race theory,” “abortion rights,” “life at conception,” “banned library books,” “vaccine mandates,” “election fraud,” or “Jan. 6, 2021.” This is what you do when you want—as Youngkin does—to be President of the United States, but still need support of a party base made up of folks like the two guys just convicted of trying to kidnap Dixon’s opponent, incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, in 2020.

You obfuscate.

Youngkin is on the GOP speaking stump in part because in Virginia, he finessed his way around former President Donald Trump and Trump’s Big Lie about election fraud that led to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Pledging moderation and bipartisanship, Youngkin focused on parents’ rights and frustration over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dixon, who in May said the 2020 election was stolen, already took a lesson from the Youngkin playbook and now refuses to say whether the result was legitimate.

Youngkin knows Joe Biden legitimately defeated Trump for the presidency in 2020. Instead, in his Michigan speech he talked about how 5,000 poll watchers secured his election in 2021. This let him to elude fallout from the attack on democracy.

Youngkin likely will continue this kind of evasion in five upcoming speeches in various states. He did the same thing last year during his campaign. He knows that audits found election fraud was virtually non-existent in Virginia in 2020 and whatever was found did not alter the election results.

Sadly, in America, we the people celebrate prevarication as political acumen instead of cowardice.

In that spirit, Youngkin offered Michiganders this self-serving half-truth: “One of the first things I did as Governor of Virginia was to sign the Virginia Literacy Act.”

OK, but the very first thing Youngkin did as governor of Virginia was ban public schools from teaching “divisive subjects,” specifically what Youngkin calls “Critical Race Theory.” This is a catch-all term to undermine lessons about the legacy of Virginia’s long history of institutional racism that stretches from slavery to legal segregation. So, in fact, Youngkin’ s actual first act drove a wedge between whites and Blacks and parents and teachers by suggesting that white students should not be made to feel bad about the oppression created by their ancestors. Youngkin also set up a tip line that let people email the governor’s office with examples of divisive instruction. This created a vehicle that threatened teachers who challenged the beneficence of Caucasian control.

Youngkin never speaks of race-baiting. He talks, as he did in Michigan, about parental and personal freedom of choice. In Virginia, those choices now create chaos with Youngkin’s loyalists calling educators who distribute prize-winning literature “porn peddlers.”

In public health, Youngkin opposed vaccine mandates in the name of individual freedom. This ensured that Virginians died unnecessarily from COVID-19. The governor made no mention of the body count in Michigan.

Finally, he failed to mention his belief that “life begins at conception.” If codified without exceptions, Youngkin’s belief will force women and pubescent girls to bear children, even if it risks their lives, even if their babies have birth deformities, even if they become pregnant by rape or incest.

As he imparts his political wisdom across the country, voters should remember this:

Don’t just listen to what Glenn Youngkin says. Pay attention to what he doesn’t say.