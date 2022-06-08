Opinion/Editorial: What would happen if Americans saw gunshot victims?

Ron Granitz saw far too much in the year he spent as a Marine Corps medic in Vietnam from July 1967-June 1968. Scenes of gore and despair created by weapons of war still stick with him 55 years later.

Fire from an AR-15, the civilian equivalent of the M-16, “just destroys everything,” said Granitz, who is 76 and lives in Albemarle County. “It would change the response to gun violence a lot if people saw this.”

That’s why Granitz thinks people who refuse to change U.S. gun laws should be required to look at the dead bodies of those killed with assault weapons. The shock that comes from seeing the damage caused by powerful semi-automatic rifles designed to blow apart human bodies would also explode the myth that anyone outside the military has a constitutional right to own and carry these people-killing machines, he said.

Eighteen-year-olds who legally purchased AR-15s used them in mass shootings that killed 10 people in Buffalo, N.Y. and 19 fourth graders and two adults in Uvalde, Tex. Those weapons, Granitz said, propel bullets that enter with a hole the size of a pencil and exit with holes “the size of a baseball or worse.”

“You can’t hunt with an AR-15 because there’s not much left after you shoot the animal. Those little kids in Texas didn’t stand a chance.”

The specter of viewing the remains of children destroyed by such a weapon is macabre and grotesque. It is also real. Publicly distributed images of the aftermath of combat helped end the Vietnam War. Too often, Americans sanitize the aftermath of gun violence, especially Republicans who insist that the country must not restrict access to firearms.

A debate now rages in Congress about how to address the recent massacres. But all kinds of shootings, including individuals killed in drive-bys and those who used guns to take their own lives also render revolting scenes of the nation’s shameful body count with a power words can never provide.

Officials from law enforcement and the medical examiners office reportedly asked parents of students at Robb Elemetary School in Uvalde to submit DNA samples to match victims of that shooting with their moms and dads.

Think about that. Then, think about congressional Republicans, including Rep. Bob Good who supposedly represents Charlottesville and Albemarle County, as they stonewall and likely defeat attempts to ban the sale of assault weapons or raise the age for purchasing them from 18 to 21.

Is this who we have become as a people?

“More and more offices are moving to scientific methods for identification because, with visual identification, the parents are in shock, you’re showing them a photograph, they’re in denial,” Dr. James Gill, Connecticut’s chief medical examiner, told the New Yorlk Times shortly after the Texas shooting.

Parents of the 20 youngsters slaughtered by a teen gunman at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012 had to look at photographs of their dead children to identify them.

A non-negotiable goal of any federal or state firearms policy should be to do everything possible to keep moms or dads, husbands or wives, brothers or sisters, or other relatives from ever having to give DNA samples or view photographs of dead loved ones.

Instead, Republicans insist on supplying deadly weapons to those too irresponsible to handle them, all the while enriching gun makers.

Policy makers who resist gun safety reforms ought to be forced to look at shooting victims. But of course, they won’t be.

That’s the ugliness voters must address if their current elected representatives refuse to curb the carnage. Someone must intervene to keep children from being blown literally to bits.

A note to readers

Given the nature of a recent response to a letter to the editor, The Daily Progress wants to remind readers of its policy of not publishing personal attacks, especially on children. Such attacks by adults are not just inapprpriate, they are cowardly. Feel free to go after the Editorial Page Editor. Leave the kids alone.