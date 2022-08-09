Opinion/Editorial: We must unite to bring justice to hate groups

The “No Unity without Justice” exhibit at the University of Virginia marries fury at the White supremacists and neo-Nazis who invaded Charlottesville five years ago with anger at community leaders who chose not to confront them.

The display in the Hall Special Collections area of Harrison Hall uses memorabilia collected from student, faculty and community activists to tell a sad story from Charlottesville’s so-called “summer of hate.” That summer included neo-Nazis marching through the UVa campus carrying lit torches and chanting “the Jews will not replace us” and a Unite the Right show of force by armed militia and other racists and anti-Semites intended to intimidate regular folk that ended in murder and injury.

The No Unity without Justice display shows activists organized against Unite the Right in August 2017, as well as a Ku Klux Klan rally in July 2017 hated the anti-Semites and racists walking the streets. But the artwork, artifacts, photos, journals and personal reflections also make clear that activists felt betrayed by officials whose job was to protect the public from the violence and death that eventually sprang from grotesque displays of bigotry. Those responsible, according to the activists, included members of the Charlottesville City Council, the president of the University of Virginia and the police.

With the fifth anniversary of Unite the Right coming Thursday and Friday, the exhibit offers an understanding of Charlottesville’s inability to heal from a deep, festering culture wound. Residents still struggle to find the common ground they must occupy in order to move past Unite the Right and unite the city.

Two banners hang from the ceiling of the exhibition. They send the messages student activists working with community activists wished had been sent by officials in power. “NO DIALOGUE WITH WHITE SUPREMACY,” reads one. “COMMUNITY DEFENSE AGAINST ALL FASCISM,” reads the other. The exhibit offers symbols meant to show how local leaders failed to support activists.

Two displays are particularly jarring. The first is a spent, bent-up tear gas canister said to have been fired by police at counter protesters during the July Klan rally. The second is a video of a UVa student confronting then-university president Teresa Sullivan. The exhibit identifies the student as Caroline Bray. Bray tells Sullivan she was one of the UVa students who confronted the torch-bearing Nazis at the school’s iconic Thomas Jefferson statue. Bray wants to know why Sullivan did not know the Nazis were coming when activists knew and gathered.

“Don’t expect us to read the alt-right websites,” Sullivan replies “We don’t do that. You know you’ve got some responsibility here. Tell us what you know.”

These sorts of blame games continued in post-rally demonstrations at Charlottesville City Council meetings after neo-Nazi James Fields Jr. drove his car into a crowd of counter protesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring more than a dozen others. Activists disrupted city business. One piece of the exhibit is a photograph of a pair of activists standing in the Charlottesville council chamber holding a banner that says, “BLOOD ON YOUR HANDS.”

Frustration and finger-pointing is understandable in the wake of tragedy as serious as what occurred Aug. 11 and 12, 2017. But recriminations also get the good people in this evil act picking off each other while the real culprits – the ones who lead this country’s extremist hate groups—walk away free.

Infighting among all of us who oppose neo-Nazism and white supremacy has gone on for five years. The battle seems largely over the means to an end shared by everyone except for a small percentage of bigots. Let us agree that everyone deserves affordable housing, that everyone deserves an equal shot at a job with livable wages, that everyone deserves care when they fall sick, that everyone, not just a single race or gender, deserves to have their interests represented in politics and policy.

Racists and anti-Semites count on their antics to create chaos that lets them divide and conquer the people who, together, could do them in. Around here, that has gone for too long. The exhibit title has it backwards. It should say “No Justice without Unity.”