Opinion/Editorial: Way past time to talk about gun violence

The question for Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is this: How many mass shootings must the state endure before it is time to talk about gun reform?

After a student gunman at the University of Virginia allegedly killed three students and wounded two others on a bus returning from a field trip on Nov. 13, the Republican governor laid flowers at a shrine. He attended a memorial service. But it was apparently too soon to talk about gun reform, because Youngkin offered not a word about it.

Nine days later, when a team leader at a Chesapeake Walmart allegedly opened fired on employees in a break room, killing six and wounding several others before taking his own life, the governor actually told reporters who asked that it was too soon to talk about gun reform. He said he wanted the community to pull together.

In between the Virginia incidents, a shooter invaded a Colorado Springs, Col. LGBTQ club, killed five and wounded 17.

If 14 dead bodies in nine days is not enough to move the governor to even begin to discuss gun reform, we feel we must ask what the death toll must reach. Would 20 in a week be enough?

Glenn Youngkin, the man who would be president, is being disingenuous in the most cynical way. Thirty-two dead bodies in a student attack at Virginia Tech in 2007 was not enough to get the state legislature to approve universal background checks for gun purchases. An attack on Virginia Beach City Hall by an employee killed 12 in May 2019. Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam called a special legislative session on gun reform after that slaughter. It lasted just 90 minutes before being adjourned by the Republican-controlled General Assembly who called it a publicity stunt.

When Democrats seized control of both Virginia chambers in 2020, in part because of voter pushback against mass shootings, the Commonwealth passed laws that, among other things, imposed universal background checks on gun sales, restored a one-handgun-a-month purchase limit and established protective orders that let authorities temporarily seize guns from individuals judged to be at risk of harming others or themselves. But even Democrats could not find the votes to impose an assault weapons ban.

At this point, Youngkin knows that for his party’s base and some rural Democrats, no body count will ever be high enough to make them agree to limits on fire power to anyone short of a raving lunatic acting out on a street corner.

Last Wednesday, Youngkin rolled out plans for providing more mental health resources. He still did nothing about gun control.

It is unclear how extra mental health resources would have made their way to accused UVa shooter Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. Nor is it clear how Walmart shooter Andre Bing would have benefited. Before they opened fire, neither acted out publicly in ways serious enough to be forced into treatment and have their weapons seized.

Both used handguns in their alleged mass murders. But Jones also had a semiautomatic rifle stashed in his on-campus apartment with partially loaded 30-round clips, according to a search warrant executed a day after Jones allegedly killed football players D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis, Jr. and wounded football player Mike Hollins and student Marlee Morgan. A gun shop owner in Petersburg has issued a press release that Jones legally bought a semi-automatic rifle and pistol in 2022, according to media reports. Jones also had a concealed weapons violation in 2021 that led to a suspended jail sentence.

Although in the wake of the Chesapeake shooting some employees said Bing sometimes acted aggressively, he worked for Walmart for a decade before going on his killing spree and rose to the job of manager and team leader. The source of his weapon has not been made public by police. As of Thursday, results of a search of his home were not public.

So while Youngkin’s efforts to increase currently scarce mental health resources will help Virginians, they offer no guarantees of stopping mass shootings. Maybe an assault weapons ban or other specific forms of firearms limits won’t either. But for the dead UVa students and Walmart employees it is way too late to talk about reforms and way past time for Youngkin, all Virginians and all Americans to admit the ugly truth.

The only element common to every episode of gun violence is a gun.