Opinion/Editorial: Warner's worries about SCOTUS are legitimate

With its draft decision to overturn reproductive choice for women, the U.S. Supreme Court has plunged feet first into America's culture wars, U.S. Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia said Wednesday.

He is right to worry that, now engaged in restricting human rights, the justices will sink deeply into letting politicians dictate more personal behavior of Americans in inappropriate ways. If the court overturns Roe v. Wade, will access to contraception be next? the state's senior senator wondered on a media call.

The answer can be found in the effort of abortion opponents to ban sales of emergency contraception, the so-called "Plan B" or "morning after pill" that women can use to stop pregnancies in the first few days after unprotected sex. The pills generally keep fertilized eggs from binding to the uterine wall, keeping a woman from getting pregnant.

The FDA established the right of women to have access to this birth control without a prescription in 2013.

The life-begins-at-conception crowd considers that tantamount to abortion. A measure of the power of what law professor Sherry Colb calls the "forced-pregnancy-and-birth" movement comes in an update from the Guttmacher Institute, which studies sexual health. As of May 1, Guttmacher reported that nine states already restrict access to emergency contraception. Texas does not include emergency contraception as part of its state's family planning program. Arkansas and North Carolina do not include emergency contraception in their contraceptive coverage mandates. Arizona, Illinois and Mississippi allow pharmacies to refuse to stock emergency contraception. Six states give individual pharmacists the right to refuse to sell it as a matter of religion.

Warner has good reason to worry that overturning Roe v. Wade will trigger "a dramatic rollback of American rights." So does everybody else.

Warner said a 13-year-old rape victim and her parents and doctors might not be allowed to choose how to deal with her violation except to have the baby.

The "tone and tenor" of Justice Samuel Alito's draft court decision could extend beyond reproductive rights to other personal behavior, allowing states to control gay rights and other major cultural issues.

"I'll stick by my characterization that this is feet first into the culture wars," Warner said in response to a question by The Daily Progress. "And I think it is an indication that women's health care may only be the first of what could be a line of attack against contraception, against gay rights against marriage equality. It got it's got me gravely worried."

Warner, a Democrat, believes that many Virginians, "regardless of political affiliation," don't want the Supreme Court heading in that direction.

Virginia's Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin doesn't seem to mind. He said he would be happy to have control of women's reproductive rights vested in the states.

State's rights facilitated Virginia's most egregious violations of people. These include legal segregation, sodomy laws used to persecute and prosecute homosexuals, and a ban on interracial marriage that required Supreme Court intervention to undo. State's rights allowed slavery. It was the South's excuse for seceding from the Union, starting the Civil War. State's rights has a lousy record when it comes to human rights in the United States.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has "always been viewed as kind of beyond politics," Warner said. Now, he pointed out, the "notion of America always moving forward is grossly under assault in this decision should it stand."

When would-be Supreme Court justices say they will abide by settled law and precedent to get lifetime appointments, then pursue political and cultural agendas, there is a single answer.

The only place where people who are upset "can work to ensure that a woman's right to choose is protected is to change the composition of the Congress and make sure that the composition of the legislature in Virginia protects those rights," Warner said.

The senator did not mince words about how that happens.

Get out and vote for people willing to enshrine human rights in law.