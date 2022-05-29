Opinion/Editorial: Voters must find the will to control gun violence

Americans have always had the ability to control gun violence like the slaughter of 19 fourth graders and two adults that occurred last week in an elementary school in Uvalde Texas.

What Americans have always lacked is the will.

The failure to find the guts to do what it takes rests with regular Americans as surely as it rests with members of the U.S. Senate and House. Voters hold the ultimate power in this country. They just have to choose to use it.

The simplicity of that notion belies complications caused by money and influence. A loud minority of this country profits financially by insisting it is unconstitutional to ban access to weapons designed expressly to kill as many people as possible as quickly as possible. Weapons manufacturers and retailers can still buy the votes of officeholders as they did in 2012 after the horrific killing of 20 youngsters and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

That exercise in the maintenance of muzzle flash led to the shocking, sickening defeat of a 2013 law that did nothiing more than expand background checks of gun purchasers.

The sons of the Second Amendment will doubtless ply their strategy of legal mumbo-jumbo and fear in the coming weeks and months. The focus on mental illness has already deflected attention from guns. Soon enough we will hear about the need to arm school teachers. Or maybe it will be to hire more armed cops to patrol school hallways. How about metal detectors at the doors? That won’t scare kids ones much.

Keep listening, fellow Americans, you will hear everything from the pro-gun forces but the truth.

Three things have to happen to get where this country found itself last week in Uvalde, Texas and the week before in Buffalo, N.Y. with 10 dead in an attack that targeted Black people in a supermarket. You need homicidal rage, a weapon that kills fast, and enough ammunition to build a body count.

That is the recipe for mass shootings. The recipe for controlling them rests in removing all the ingredients. Anger management, conflict resolution and mental health awareness cannot work without required background checks, bans on assault weapons and limits on high capacity magazines.

Congress and state legislatures may make the laws that control access to guns, but voters control Congress and state legislatures. The men and women in political bodies are supposed to serve their constituents. It falls to those constituents to hold them to that standard.

Columbine, Virginia Tech, Parkland, Oxford, Mich., the Orlando nightclub, the church in Charleston, S.C. and dozens of earlier mass shootings spanning decades have not been enough.

Until a certain number of politiicians see that retaining power depends on controlling gun violence, nothing will change. Once a few of those politicians are sent home by the majority of Americans who favor firearms checks to keep their kids and loved ones alive, other officeholders will get the message and fall into line.

This will not be easy. It will take years. Those who want to stem the killing of innocents and innocence must adopt the discipline and determination of the parents of the Sandy Hook victims. They spent a decade fighting to win a civil lawsuit that held accountable the manufacturer of the assault weapon used to execute their kids.

The Sandy Hook parents also drove the businesses of conservative gun nut and talk show host Alex Jones into bankruptcy. The moms and dads of Connecticut sued Jones for lying that the slaughter of their little ones was staged in order to justify government seizure of Americans’ guns.

Democracy is the only weapon capable of defeating this senseless bloodshed. The gun lobby cannot buy the votes of individual Americans who refuse to sell. Americans can’t be easily harrassed or intimidated, because Americans, unlike politicians, cast ballots in secret.

Of course, it will require a herculean effort. But collectively, ballots really can overcome bullets. Just understand that it is, as it always has been, a matter of will.

So buck up, America. It’s way past time for a gut check.