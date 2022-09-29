Opinion/Editorial: Voters deserve specific answers on abortion votes

It has been weeks since we asked Virginia congressional candidate Yesli Vega if she supports a federal life-at-conception bill offered by fellow Virginia Republican U.S. Rep. Bob Good. Vega has not responded. We do not expect her to.

Vega is playing the same game in the abortion ban debate in the state’s 7th District race as Republican candidate Jen Kiggans is playing in the 2nd District. We call it the “lies of omission” strategy.

It goes something like this: When faced with a controversial issue like legally forcing women to give birth after the moment of conception or after a certain point in pregnancy, you ignore questions or refuse to give a straight answer.

Instead, you signal intentions with dog whistles to your anti-abortion base and dodge your other would-be constituents and the media by refusing to make yourself available for questioning to the extent possible.

During the 2022 Republican primary campaign, Vega reportedly sent out an email bragging that she had a perfect score on a survey by the National Pro-life Alliance, which supports a national life-at-conception law that effectively bans all abortions.

Vega, who faces Democratic incumbent Abigail Spanberger in the November general election, now says this on her campaign website: “Our founding document says that life is a human right given to us by our Creator. I believe this statement and believe that every life is precious which is why I’m proudly pro-life … As your representative in Congress, I will always stand on the side of the words in our Declaration of Independence and on the side of saving innocent life.”

So would she vote for the life-at-conception bill pushed by her political mentor Bob Good?

If you are a resident of the 7th District, expect silence or a lie of omission in response to one of the most important questions in one of the most important House of Representatives races in the nation.

In an equally critical Virginia congressional race that will help determine control of the House of Representatives, Kiggans lies by omission about whether she will vote for a national ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy with exceptions for rape, incest or the mother’s health. Republican Sen. Lindsay Graham of South Carolina introduced a bill that will do that.

Kiggans works from what sounds like a script written by Republicans worried about a backlash against the Supreme Court decision that lets individual states decide if women will be forced to remain pregnant against their will, Kiggans supported that decision when it came out in June. But when abortion rights referenda in conservative strongholds Missouri and Kansas showed women revolting against it, her tone changed.

Now, the candidate who proclaimed in the Republican primary that she was “100%, unapologetically pro-life,” steadfastly refuses to say directly if she would vote for Graham’s bill if it passed the Senate.

Instead, she says she supports “commonsense” restrictions. Her spokesman has told media outlets that “The vast majority of Virginians – and Americans – support commonsense restrictions on abortions such as protecting babies from 15 weeks on.”

How about a simple yes or no?

Being mush-mouthed is paying off. It recently let a fact checker say Kiggans’ opponent, Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria, had “stretched hazy statements” when Luria said Kiggans would “support a national abortion ban.”

Using word games and lies of omission to trick people into believing you are somebody you are not is often praised as political genius. For a classic example, see Glenn Youngkin’s winning campaign for Virginia governor in 2021. Youngkin played coy about reproductive rights until the Supreme Court decision pushed them to the states. Then he said he would sign restrictions the General Assembly agreed to and reminded folks that he believed in life at conception.

Voters in Virginia’s 7th and 2nd Congressional Districts should demand definite answers, not equivocal positions, on how their representatives will vote on a woman’s right to control her body. Those who refuse to make that clear don’t deserve voters’ trust or ballots. Not responding to questions or changing positions to fool constituents may be smart politics. It is also betrayal.