Opinion/Editorial: Virginia schools must teach social science, history with context

Plenty of intrigue already surrounded a presentation scheduled last week to discuss changes in the way the Virginia Department of Education will teach students history and social science. The state superintendent of public instruction’s last-minute postponement of that presentation just added to the anxiety.

State Superintendent Jillian Balow delayed the discussion because of “serious errors and omissions,” according to a spokesman.

The way in which Virginia explains its history of institutional racism to students helps determine how they understand and relate to each other. So it is easy to understand concerns with how the past gets presented.

What complicates this is Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s decision to ban discussions of the legacy of institutional racism in classrooms. He made the ban his first official act after taking office in February. Youngkin’s subsequent introduction of a tip line that let parents, students or even colleagues tattle on teachers who discussed “divisive” subjects only added to the tension.

Youngkin’s moves follow a Republican script that intends to attract white voters by downplaying the injustices faced by Blacks. It doesn’t even pretend to be racially inclusive. The governor has been more racially divisive than anything being taught in schools. Worse, he has been cynical. He wants to be president of the United States and appears ready to say or do almost anything to reach his goal. Youngkin’s attitude and actions created resentment among many teachers and school administrators.

Balow’s recent move compounds the suspicion of those who fear a white wash of history. The 400-page teaching plan that Balow found unacceptable does address many touchy subjects. But as always, context counts most. A dry presentation of facts that does not assess the institutional legacy or the diverse experiences among white and Black, rich and poor, urban and rural, and a host of other distinctions might allow pupils to pass a Standards of Learning test. It will not prepare them to master the lessons of life.

Beyond the despicable enslavement of human beings for 242 years before the Civil War, the state suffered from lynching of Blacks during and after Reconstruction. Two of those victims will be memorialized soon with the placement of a marker in Roanoke.

Besides lynching, the state passed Jim Crow laws that legalized racial segregation in public facilities, most notably public schools. Idiotically, the U.S. Postal Service just closed a facility at a historic train depot in Orange County because of an exhibit that dealt with the station’s once-segregated status. A postal service spokesman called the display “inappropriate.”

Inappropriate for whom, we wonder. Like the postal service, the Virginia education department must realize that hiding history cannot change it.

Virginia once legally prohibited the marriage of whites and Blacks. The racist law was so ingrained that it required intervention of the U.S. Supreme Court to allow mixed-race marriages.

Throughout its history, a majority of Virginia’s state and local leaders resisted changing racist policies until compelled to do so. That included closing the public schools rather than allow Black children to sit in class with white children.

Balow has said she wants to confer with consultants at the Thomas B. Fordham Institute before rescheduling the presentation of history and social science teaching guidelines. The Fordham Institute is a long-standing think tank with a distinguished staff and a conservative bent. It promotes charter schools. It also promotes opportunities for low income students. Most of all, it seems to value excellence in education.

These goals are great. But Balow should guard against an attitude expressed among some at Fordham. One recent essay by an institute fellow concluded that conservative populism and parental control now command the day and should set the agenda in education reform. It was no longer necessary, he wrote, to find common ground with those who disagreed.

We have seen that tail wag the dog in Northern Virginia as small groups of parents went to court trying to remove school board members for teaching about race in ways that the parents said painted white people as oppressors and made their kids feel guilty. This militant approach is neither practical nor productive.