Opinion/Editorial: Virginia GOP may abandon Trump's ship

As the Red Wave turned into a ripple, it did not take long for a couple of big players in Virginia’s Republican hierarchy to ditch Orange Jesus, aka Donald Trump.

Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears now says Trump is a liability to the GOP. She channeled Abraham Lincoln, telling Fox Business News last Thursday that “A house divided against itself cannot stand. And indeed, that’s where we are today.”

Earle-Sears added that she simply cannot support Trump if he runs for president again in 2024.

Ultra-conservative Virginia Del. Tim Anderson of Virginia Beach added his voice to the call for a new Republican icon. Anderson owns a gun shop. He recently sued – unsuccessfully, thank goodness – trying to set a precedent that would force private book stores to ban sales of certain titles to minors without parental consent.

But even the right-wing flame thrower offered a scathing dismissal of Trump’s continuing presidential ambitions in an interview with the Virginia Mercury last Wednesday. “He will lose Virginia, just like he’s lost two other times,” Anderson told the Mercury. “And he’s going to bring us all down with him. I should have said this two years ago.”

In breaking with Trump, Earle-Sears may be running interference for Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. He aspires to be the Republican presidential candidate in 2024. Youngkin emerged from Tuesday’s elections dripping yolk from his nose after stumping for Trump-backed gubernatorial candidates and election deniers, most of whom lost.

But Trump’s and Youngkin’s real impotence showed as the GOP lost two of three critical Virginia congressional races against Democratic incumbents. Youngkin invested his reputation as a Democrat slayer in all three contests. He looked like a queen maker when Republican State Sen. Jen Kiggans beat incumbent Elaine Luria in a newly drawn 2nd District that took away a significant part of the Democratic voting base that delivered Luria to the House of Representatives.

After that, it was downhill for Youngkin and other Republicans who smugly predicted victory.

Women opposed to the Supreme Court decision to strip them of their reproductive rights seem to have delivered a mortal blow to two Republican congressional candidates who, like Youngkin, hoped to place control of the personal and private decision about abortions in the hands of male-dominated state legislatures.

This made Republican cockiness look silly. In the race between Democratic incumbent Jennifer Wexton and GOP challenger Hung Cao, Republican National Committee spokeswoman Savannah Viar sent out a snarky quote about a last-minute appearance by First Lady Jill Biden to support Wexton’s campaign.

“Nothing says ‘confident’ in a D+6 district like parachuting in the wife of a president whose approval ratings in Virginia are underwater,” Viar said in an email last Monday.

Wexton won with 52.9% of the vote the next day.

Cementing Youngkin’s and Trump’s failure in Virginia, Democratic Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger defeated Yesli Vega in a newly drawn 7th District. Commercials attacking Vega’s opposition to abortion rights and her agreement with a person who suggested that female rape victims might not get pregnant as easily as women having consensual sex ran regularly during the campaign.

Then, there was Spanberger’s bipartisan record in Congress and Vega’s MAGA-like partisan venom in her campaign. It was the kind of distinction in approaches that won Spanberger an endorsement from the Chamber of Commerce.

Finally, Spanberger prevailed in the 7th District’s most heavily populated areas. She destroyed Vega by more than 27,000 votes in Prince William County, an exurb of Washington, D.C. She ran even in Stafford County, another D.C. exurb. She also did surprisingly well with 46% of the vote in Spotsylvania County. Spotsy is where Trump loyalists have taken over the school board and turned it into a haven for book banners and conservative cronyism paid for by taxpayers. The Spotsylvania numbers by themselves indicate that Trumpism does not have a lock on all Republicans in the county.

What has happened since Tuesday in Virginia suggests that going forward Trump may not have a lock on a lot of Republicans in the state.