Opinion/Editorial: Vega sabotaged debate chances with Spanberger

The collapse of the debate that was to have occurred last week between Rep. Abigail Spanberger and her opponent Yesli Vega is disappointing. It’s not surprising, however. This isn’t the first debate Vega has dodged.

She first snubbed University of Mary Washington professor Stephen Farnsworth. A respected scholar with a long history of holding nonpartisan debates at UMW, Farnsworth extended an offer to host the candidates. Spanberger agreed, and Vega declined, insulting the university in the process by calling it “a college campus of [Spanberger’s] base.”

An unfortunate choice of words seeing as Republican Rep. Rob Wittman has appeared at these debates multiple times over the nearly 15 years he has held the 1st U.S. Congressional District seat in Virginia. Other Republicans who have appeared include Bryce Reeves, Tara Durant, and Mark Cole.

Clearly, a debate setting at a university that Vega insinuates is hostile to Republicans did not have a negative impact on Wittman’s races. Why would she think it would negatively affect her?

While the collapse of the UMW debate received a lot of press attention, a second effort to bring the candidates together was also sunk by Vega. This story, however, has received less attention.

Cozy Bailey, who is president of the Prince William County branch of the NAACP, was working to pull together a consortium to sponsor a candidates’ forum featuring Spanberger and Vega.

In addition to the hat he wears with the NAACP in Prince William, he’s also vice president of the organization’s District 3, which includes NAACP branches in most of the new 7th District (Culpeper, Fredericksburg, Orange, southern Prince William, Spotsylvania, and Stafford). In his two capacities, Bailey was well-positioned to make the event happen.

To strengthen the consortium’s bona fides, in addition to the NAACP branches in District 3, he brought in the League of Women Voters, the National Pan-Hellenic Council, and the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy.

With the consortium in place, Bailey told The Free Lance–Star, he “reached out to Spanberger and Vega and told them about the consortium.” He received an “immediate response” from Spanberger’s campaign, which suggested the event might be held in mid- to late October.

“The Vega campaign did not respond for a couple of weeks,” Bailey said, despite his reaching out some half-dozen times. When it did finally respond two or three weeks ago, the answer was no.

And this brings us to the third debate, the recently scrubbed event being organized by the Prince William County 100 and the League of Women Voters of the Prince William-Fauquier Area. And again, it appears that Vega is the one being difficult.

While it is true that Spanberger ultimately pulled the plug, it’s equally true that Vega was uncooperative with debate organizers.

A negotiations timeline Spanberger released on Twitter cites snippets from PWC100 meeting notes. They show that Vega had previously agreed to Farnsworth moderating the debate, then changing course and wanting ABC7, which is owned by Sinclair Broadcasting, to take control.

Vega wanted the station to choose the moderator and host the event in the station’s studio. Something that PWC100 didn’t do because it would pull the debate out of its area and cede control “to an entity that was involved in the community.”

So Vega is to blame for the collapse of not one, but three, attempts to bring the candidates together.

Absent a debate, voters must now make their decision not on the candidates themselves, but on the endless stream of withering attack ads, which consist of out-of-context factoids posted to social media and character assassination ads run on television. The tragedy is, they work.

An attack ad here, an insult there, and a cartoonish representation of your opponent is all it takes these days to get many voters to pull the switch for one candidate or another.

Perhaps that’s what Vega has wanted all along.