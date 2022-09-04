Opinion/Editorial: Vega hasn't yet put her district over her dogma

In recent days, Yesli Vega, the Republican candidate in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, has vowed to fight socialism, fix immigration, and shut down the government if necessary to stop President Joe Biden from implementing his agenda. All this bloviating to represent Virginia’s 7th mirrors the political tactics used by her mentor, Rep. Bob Good, in Virginia’s 5th Congressional District. It begs the same questions for Vega as it has for Good.

What are you going to do for your constituents?

Crying wolf brings no high-paying jobs. It increases no broadband access. It builds no roads or schools. It addresses no traffic congestion on the I-95 corridor near the city of Fredericksburg, and in Spotsylvania, Stafford and Prince William counties. It envisions no management of population growth, industrial development or marketing focus to improve quality of life in Greene, Madison, Culpeper and Orange counties.

Here is what Vega’s campaign boils down to so far: She opposes teaching about institutional racism in schools and wants parents to call the shots on library books that mention race, sex and gender identity. She supports forced pregnancies for women in behalf of the babies she won’t have to raise. She wants almost every kind of gun available to almost anyone drawing breath. And she hates all things Democratic.

In other words, she wants to be like Bob Good. Or Marjorie Taylor Greene. Or Lauren Boebert. Or any of the other members of the House Freedom Caucus who proudly refuse to be bipartisan and vote against almost everything that arises.

Can we get a “Let’s Go Brandon” cheer?

Virginians living in the 7th District must ask themselves if they want their representative in league with the fringe dwellers of House Republicans, the folks who value ideology over compromise. It’s a fair question and one 7th District residents are certainly entitled to answer in the affirmative. In America, we have the opportunity to vote for those who represent us. If we don’t take advantage of that opportunity, shame on us, because we operate in a system of majority rule determined by those who actually cast ballots.

If Bob Good is the model for Yesli Vega, expect a Christian whose private faith governs public policy regardless of what best serves her constituents. Good is proud of the fact that the Lugar Center, named for Republican Sen. Richard Lugar, named him the fifth least bipartisan member of the House of Representatives. He brags that his job is to beat Democrats. This is why he voted consistently against spending bills that brought hundreds of millions of federal dollars to his district and constituents.

Come on, Ms. Vega; let’s hear if you plan to vote against legislation that brings hundreds of millions of bucks to the 7th District simply because it came from a Democratic administration. Saying you would vote to shut down the government to thwart Joe Biden is not a good start.

Also, please detail your infrastructure plan, your affordable health care plan, your pandemic control plan, your jobs plan.

The Daily Progress sent an email to Vega’s media email this week asking some questions. We asked what specific socialist programs Vega felt she needed to fight. We asked whether she supported Good’s life at conception bill that could ban virtually all abortions including those in cases of rape and incest.

Vega has made her job in law enforcement and her support for law enforcement a centerpiece of her campaign. So we asked if she disagreed with Good’s Tweet calling FBI agents who retrieved classified information improperly removed from the White House by Donald Trump “political thugs” to be removed if Republicans regain control of the House. We asked how she viewed Republican Sen. Lindsay Graham’s warning of “riots in the streets” if Trump is charged and tried.

No response as of Thursday afternoon, when this editorial went to print.

But stay tuned. As the two-month run-up to the Nov. 8 election progresses, Yesli Vega may yet stand for something that serves her district and not her dogma.