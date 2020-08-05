It was significant that a report on a court decision denying uranium mining in Virginia appeared in The Daily Progress on the same day as a front-page story warning about rains — including possible flash flooding — from Hurricane Isaias.
It is precisely because of the hydrology of our ground and surface water and our vulnerability to hurricanes and other storms that uranium mining is dangerous for Virginia.
Nowhere else has uranium mining been pursued in a climate such as ours, where radioactive material could be so easily leached into our waters — and where, in turn, it could endanger humans and wildlife.
Virginia should not yearn to be first in such an endeavor. Virginians have no wish to serve as a science experiment.
For years, a company established to mine the property near Chatham has been arguing for permission to do so.
We understand: The Coles Hill site has the largest uranium deposit in the entire United States. You read that right: the largest uranium deposit in the whole country.
There is wealth under that soil, no doubt about it.
But there is also danger.
In 1983, the General Assembly passed a moratorium on uranium mining anywhere in the state while questions such as the pollution risk cited above were investigated.
And still, no data has emerged to show that uranium mining — including the storage of radioactive tailings — is safe in a wet environment.
Add to that the fact that high-density Tidewater cities lie downstream from the Chatham site, and you can see why the risk to human health is such a serious concern.
Virginia Uranium, Inc. has challenged the state’s moratorium on several counts. One lawsuit alleged that the state did not have the authority to implement the restriction; that suit went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, which held that Virginia — or any state — does have that right.
A second suit claimed that the moratorium was an unfair taking of property rights, denying the owners the ability to profit from their land.
A circuit judge recently rejected that argument.
Judge Chadwick Dotson acknowledged the economic consequences of the moratorium.
But, in his written opinion he said: “Even the highest rights cannot be used in a vacuum; we are not solitary creatures. Our actions impact those around us, and sometimes those actions must be hemmed in so as to protect others.”
He added: “There really can be no argument that a moratorium on uranium mining, which is an inherently dangerous activity with potentially dangerous indirect effects, achieves the Commonwealth’s rightful duty to protect the public from injury and to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the citizenry.”
As of this writing, it is unclear whether Virginia Uranium will appeal, as it did with its previous lawsuit.
Again, we sympathize with the landowners. Imagine sitting atop a resource that could provide wealth almost beyond belief — and being unable to access that wealth.
But also imagine the suffering that would be unleashed if radioactive material were washed into our streams or leaked into our groundwater.
Until we have clear evidence that such mining can be done safely in an environment such as Virginia’s, that uranium should stay locked in the earth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.