Opinion/Editorial: Unite the Right's racist teachings contribute to murder

“The Jews will not replace us.”

The people of the Charlottesville area will never forget the chant of torch-bearing neo-Nazi White supremacists hanging in the air above the Grounds at the University of Virginia on Aug. 11, 2017, the day before the deadly Unite the Right rally.

As painful and permanent as those two days of trauma became for this community, we cannot afford to forget them. The world got another reminder of that Saturday. In Buffalo, an 18-year-old devotee of the vile “replacement theory” preached by many in the White power movement killed 10 people and wounded three in a racist attack that specifically targeted Black people.

Police say that alleged shooter Payton S. Gendron relied on “replacement theory” as the inspiration for his attack at a supermarket in a predominantly Black section of the city in upstate New York. The idea that a conspiracy—usually attributed to Jews—exists to replace White people with Blacks and immigrants now represents more than a madman’s rant. Though it dates to the 1940’s, former President Donald Trump elevated it to mainstream status with his comment there were “some very good people on both sides” at the Charlottesville rally. Trump’s minions at Fox News, especially Tucker Carlson, carried water for the notion of “replacement.” Carlson used the word in his broadcasts.

We stand on the precipice of a disaster powered by openly empowering racism and xenophobia. Identically worded copies of a document identified as the Buffalo shooter’s 180-page online manifesto can be found on several different far-right websites. It does not mention Charlottesville or Unite the Right by name. But it does explain that Gendron settled on his fascist beliefs in part by reading the Daily Stormer, a neo-Nazi website founded by Unite the Right participant Andrew Anglin. Anglin’s site, Gendron wrote, was a place where “through data and exposure to real information I learned the truth.”

A federal judge eventually issued a default judgment against Anglin in in a civil trial brought against organizers of Unite the Right for conspiring to create violence.

However Gendron formed his murderous zeal, his writing parrots many of the racist and fascist fundamentals offered not only at the Unite the Right rally, but repeated at a civil trial in Charlottesville in November 2021. Unite the Right organizers who were sued used their trial as a pulpit for more perversion of truth intended to rationalize racially motivated violence.

After listening to them, the jury clearly wanted to punish the Charlottesville defendants for conspiring to produce a rally that they knew would easily turn violent. The jury meted out more than $25 million in damages. Now, the neo-Nazi White supremacists could use a limit on punitive damages of $350,000 passed years ago by the Virginia General Assembly to cut their penalties by hundreds of thousands of dollars apiece.

While they try to hide behind code words and free speech, nothing short of a race war could address the hate-filled, paranoid call to arms spewed in Charlottesville by the likes of Jason Kessler, Richard Spencer, Christopher Cantwell, Anglin and the rest of a loathsome cast. They meant for their actions to inspire others to accept their beliefs and to act.

In that sense, an umbilical cord runs from Charlottesville in 2017 to Buffalo in 2022.

The neo-Nazi, White supremacist cause cannot succeed in the U.S. without racially and ethnically motivated attacks on American citizens like the one Gendron allegedly undertook. Talking a good game doesn’t work if it merely inflames anger. Replacement theory succeeds if no one thwarts it in practice.

Part of the neo-Nazi mantra in Charlottesville is that Blacks are intellectually inferior to Whites, but are manipulated by Jews into replacing Whites or using interracial marriage to dilute the White race.

Hence, “the Jews will not replace us.”

In his manifesto, Gendron seems to agree. “Jews,” he writes, “are the biggest problem the Western world has ever had.”

Absolutely not. A country’s coddling of racists and fascists and a true believer’s horrific murder of innocents point toward something far, far worse.