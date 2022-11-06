Opinion/Editorial: U.S. democracy reaches crossroads in 2022 election

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine is nobody’s idea of a radical. The moderate Democrat was raised Catholic and worked as a missionary. He married the daughter of a Republican governor. He is devoutly Catholic. He served as governor of Virginia and won his U.S. Senate seat with campaigns that drew support from rural, urban and suburban areas.

So when Kaine told students at UVa last week that he has never been more troubled about the state of the country than he is today, his statement should be taken as something more than pre-election hyperbole.

The Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol by Donald Trump’s supporters created the watershed moment for American democracy that will occur on Tuesday. Trump and his troops tried and failed to overturn the results of a free and fair election for president of the United States. Trump’s lies about election fraud continue. Many Republican candidates across the country continue to spread the lie that widespread cheating afflicts American elections, despite voluminous evidence that disproves it.

At UVa, Kaine called out Virginia’s 5th District Congressman Bob Good by name for refusing to certify the 2020 presidential election results in the wake of the Capitol invasion. But all of Virginia’s Republicans in the House of Representatives – Good, Rob Wittman, Morgan Griffith and Ben Cline—opposed certification. In sum, 147 Republican members of Congress voted against certification on Jan. 7, one day after a coup attempt. They are all 2020 election deniers.

Collectively, dozens of candidates in current races for the U.S. Senate and House, governorships, and secretaries of state who will oversee future elections have perpetuated and expanded the myth of election fraud. Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has already said she will not acknowledge defeat. Nevada Republican Secretary of State candidate Jim Marchant has said that he and other pro-Trump secretaries of state will “fix the whole country and President Trump is going to be president again in 2024.”

This is why Kaine, Virginia’s other U.S. Sen. Mark Warner and many others find America at risk in a way not seen in modern times. Election fraud lies created by Trump and perpetuated by his political clones feed the paranoia of millions of voters who now seem ready to surrender the most fundamental rule of a democratic republic – the peaceful transfer of power to election winners.

“False claims of voter fraud” fueled “a violent insurrection at the Capitol followed by state legislatures across the country using those false claims to try to restrict the right to vote,” Kaine told The Daily Progress.

This must not become the American way. “The best way to drive the changes you wish to see,” said Kaine, “is to make your voice heard in Tuesday’s elections.”

The caption of an editorial cartoon by Phil Hands of the Wisconsin State Journal perfectly captured the approach of too many candidates in the 2022 midterms. “Heads I win. Tails it’s rigged.”

The most dangerous byproduct of such thinking is the destruction of majority rule. That is what the country got a taste of Jan. 6, 2021.

“Despite the vast number of foreign threats I see every day as the Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, I think one of the greatest dangers to our nation is actually right here at home,” Warner, a moderate Democrat, told The Daily Progress. “I’m saddened and disturbed by the increasingly mainstream rhetoric that frames political opponents as enemies and questions the very foundations of our democracy. This election presents a unique opportunity for Americans to stand against those who are willing to undermine our freedoms and indulge violence for political gain.”

Too many Americans seem not to care about the results of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. The committee’s investigation painstakingly proved a carefully planned attempt to undo the 2020 presidential election. The inquiry laid bare the role Trump played in setting his supporters loose on the democratic process. Yet millions of Americans signal their indifference to Jan. 6 by backing candidates willing to continue undermining that process.

If those people prevail Tuesday, we may not be so lucky the next time election deniers invade.