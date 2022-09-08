Opinion/Editorial: U.S. can afford to feed students free school meals

The number of Virginia school divisions where poverty qualifies more than 40% of students for free meals needs to send pangs of guilt through our souls as severe as the hunger pangs that too many kids feel.

Of the 126 school divisions listed on the state Department of Education website, 90 have at least four in 10 students who meet the low-income threshold for free lunches and breakfasts. This means those divisions are so poor that they qualify for a special program that lets them simply declare that every student may eat for free.

In Charlottesville, where almost 55% of all students qualify for meal subsidies, Buford Middle, Walker Upper Elementary, Charlottesville High, Jackson-Via Elementary, Clark Elementary, and Johnson Elementary are all “Community Eligibility Program,” or CEP schools. This, said a school system spokeswoman, means all students at those schools receive free meals.

That doesn’t necessarily mean a mad rush to the cafeteria. What it can mean is that kids from low-income homes don’t get singled out or shamed because they cannot afford to eat.

We hope the school meal situation in Virginia inspires state and federal legislators and the executive branch to look for ways to extend the all-school-kids-eat-free program to at least include an additional 24 school divisions that the state ranks as “nearly eligible” for CEP.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin and the General Assembly got a good start. They designated $8.2 million in the state’s two-year budget to subsidize students who qualify for reduced-price meals, but not free meals.

Once the “nearly eligible” school divisions get all kids eating free, that leaves just 12 school divisions – Albemarle County among them—outside the program. The state should think about bringing them in over time.

We invite all those tempted to complain that this wastes their tax dollars to look at it like differently: Giving every child access to enough healthy food to not miss school and to pay attention in class is not just humane. It is an investment in the future.

The subject of free food at school arises now because the pandemic led public officials to suspend school meal rules for the past two and a half years. This meant all students everywhere in the U.S. had access to free school lunches and breakfasts without going through an application process or other forms of means testing. The COVID relief law passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden financed the all-school-kids-eat-free concept.

The program was scheduled to end June 30, 2022. Congress extended it until Sept. 30. Republicans in the Senate blocked a law that would have codified the all-school-kids-get-free-meals concept in the latest U.S. spending bill.

As the end of September looms, risks exist that students from low-income homes who are eligible for reduced-price school meals will go hungry because their parents did not realize they had to reapply.

This is why Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow is out spreading the word that parents must sign their children up once more to qualify for both reduced price school meals and the state subsidy that will cover the remainder of the bill.

Subsidized school meals do not have to be an administrative quagmire. We make it one. Yes, spending figures show that the U.S. Department of Agriculture spent billions more on school meal reimbursements during the pandemic than it did before. But there are 49.5 million school children in this country.

All-school-kids-eat-free should be monitored closely to make sure its costs are going into children’s stomachs and not into the pockets of scurrilous vendors defrauding the government. Throw the book at those people. But if you talk to teachers in schools where no one has to pay for meals, they tell you that those who brought lunch before still bring lunch. Well-to-do kids do not gorge on free cafeteria food that they could easily afford to pay for.

Meanwhile, many poor kids no longer bear the stigma of being banned from Field Day because they did not have the money to cover their outstanding meal tab.

America can afford to invest in its kids’ health and education by buying them breakfast and lunch at school. If we won’t, we don’t care about their future, and if we live long enough, our own.